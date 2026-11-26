An updated version of the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra has been revealed by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), and it seems to be gunning for a Nurburgring lap record.

The previous version’s 7:04.957 lap was demolished by the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT and its aggressive Manthey aero kit, setting a time of 6:55.533 earlier this year. The refreshed SU7 Ultra looks to be Xiaomi’s response.

The base car has a slightly tweaked bumper and new louvres in the front wings (an element found on the Manthey-spec Turbo GT, as it happens), but the MIIT images also show an upgraded aero kit with a significantly larger front splitter and an enormous rear wing.

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As part of these upgrades, it’s also possible to specify the SU7 with fatter tyres measuring 295mm at the front and 325mm, and to drop to a two-seater configuration, down from the standard five. The powertrain remains the same, meaning there are three motors producing a monstrous 1,505bhp combined. The 0-62mph time is 1.98 seconds, and top speed is 198mph. The Taycan Turbo GT develops ‘just’ 1,093bhp from its pair of electric motors.

An SU7 Ultra with this bewinged configuration has already been to the Nurburgring, having been spotted at the Green Hell a few weeks ago, which might mean the record has already been broken but not yet announced. In this spec, the SU7 Ultra is a halfway house between the car that set a 7:04 lap time and the extreme, race car-like SU7 Ultra prototype that clocked a blistering 6:46:87 wearing slick tyres. If it wasn’t obvious, that one is resolutely not road legal.

Xiaomi is plotting an assault on the UK car market, although it’s unclear at this stage which models will be coming here. Along with the Taycan-like SU7, there’s also the YU7, which bears more than a passing resemblance to the Ferrari Purosangue.

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