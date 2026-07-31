Chinese manufacturing giant Xiaomi is entering new territory with the launch of a pair of family SUVs called the Skynomad N70 and N90. The brand is already well known for its Porsche Taycan-aping SU7 saloon and sporty YU7 crossover, but the new models seem designed to appeal to buyers of the all-conquering Range Rover.

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Xiaomi Auto is yet to sell cars in the UK or Europe, but the brand does have ambitions to move into these markets in the next couple of years, meaning the Skynomad pair could be battling it out in the luxury SUV class here before we know it.

The N70 and N90 are, in effect, the same two cars offered in different lengths, and with two different seating arrangements. The N70 sits at just under five metres long and offers two rows of seats, and the N90 comes in at around 300mm longer with three. These sizes are similar to those of the current Range Rover, and that’s not by chance.

The exterior design takes more inspiration from Europe’s flagship SUVs, with a boxy and imperious stance not dissimilar to that of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, although there’s a simpler and cleaner face with a clear connection to other Xiaomi models thanks to the horizontal running lamps in the middle of the headlights. However, this car is more about the interior, as it’s designed to appeal specifically to Chinese families who buy luxury SUVs in big numbers.