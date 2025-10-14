Alfa Romeo Tonale gets aggressive new look in bid to boost sales
Alfa Romeo has given its Tonale a nip and tuck to try and add some appeal to the mid-size SUV
Alfa Romeo has revealed an updated version of its slow-selling Tonale SUV in the hope of re-energising the model in the face of fresher competition. By introducing an updated interior and a more assertive new look, Alfa’s hoping to tap into a bit of the magic that has its smaller Junior flying out of showrooms. .
The key changes to the outside of Alfa Romeo Tonale focus on a new front end. This includes a subtly reshaped ‘Scudetto’ grille and four new vents around it, with a more aggressive lower bumper. The grille itself is inspired by the brand’s 33 Stradale supercar, with concave slats that sit within a new floating frame. These new elements don’t completely change the front-end design, but it does give the model some added aggression.
The Tonale’s rear end is unchanged, but the sleek full-width rear lights and large round exhaust outlets on PHEV models are still striking compared to rivals. These tweaks are accompanied by new 19 and 20-inch wheels, the latter swapping the familiar tele-dials for a new three-spoke design.
Alfa Romeo says the new model has a wider track and a more aggressive stance than the old car. There are no changes to the body as a result, but the car does appear to sit on the road with more attitude. There’s also a trio of bright new colour options, including Rosso Brera, Verde Monza and Giallo Ocra (red, green and yellow respectively).
UK prices for the new Tonale have yet to be revealed, but it will be available in a three-tier range with a choice of three powertrains when it arrives next year. Until then, you can still spec your dream Tonale via our Buy a Car service, where you can find savings of almost £4,000.
What does the new Alfa Romeo Tonale look like inside?
Structural changes inside are limited to a new centre console that features a smaller rotary gear selector in place of the old model’s lever, but the aluminium paddles behind the steering wheel are retained. Other changes inside include new trim for the seats and dashboard, plus more contrasting stitching around the dash and doors.
The digital displays are the same as other Alfa Romeo models, with a 10.5-inch touchscreen forming the main interface that controls the media, navigation and smartphone mirroring apps. This system is somewhat rudimentary, but all the key elements are in there, including embedded navigation on higher-spec models.
Fans of physical controls will be happy to see key climate controls are still off-screen, placed in a row of buttons lining the base of the screen. Alfa Romeo’s DNA drive-mode switch and a physical volume roller are also still fitted.
Ahead of the driver is an additional 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, which takes the shape of traditional Alfa Romeo cowelled dials. As well as offering a full map view and expanded trip info, driver’s can also choose a ‘heritage’ layout which displays two round dials inspired by iconic Alfa Romeo models from the 1970s.
What engines will be offered?
There will be four engine options available globally. These include a mild-hybrid petrol, a diesel and two plug-in hybrids, although the UK is unlikely to offer the diesel. Hybrid models feature a turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with varying levels of electrical assistance. The entry-level 48V mild-hybrid model is rated at 173bhp, and powers the front wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.
From here, the two plug-in-hybrid options pair this same engine with a six-speed automatic, plus a larger electric motor and battery pack. These are also four-wheel drive, thanks to a second rear-mounted e-motor. Two variants are offered: the base model with 187bhp and a top-spec 265bhp offering. Alfa Romeo has not announced the new model’s all-electric range, or any efficiency figures. However, we expect them to mirror the current model, which posts an all-electric range of around 38 miles from a charge.
The UK will offer the Tonale in ‘base’, mid-tier Ti and top-spec Veloce. Equipment varies between them, but key features across the range will include 17-inch wheels, full LED lighting, keyless entry and go, wireless Apple CarPlay and Andriod Auto and a reversing camera. Ti models bring larger 18-inch wheels, heated leather seats and the all-important aluminium paddle shifters. Top-tier Veloce up the wheel size again to 19-inches, plus there’s Matrix LED headlamps, uprated Brembo brakes and adaptive dual-stage valve dampers.
Beyond this all models will be offered with an optional panoramic sunroof, Harmon Kardon sound system and larger wheels in the upper two trims. These include the new tri-spoke 20-inch wheels.
UK prices for the new model are still to be confirmed, but we don’t expect them to move far from the current model. This kicks off at around £37,000 for the entry-level mild-hybrid, rising to about £50,000 for the top-spec plug-in hybrid.
