Alfa Romeo Tonale gets aggressive new look in bid to boost sales

Alfa Romeo has revealed an updated version of its slow-selling Tonale SUV in the hope of re-energising the model in the face of fresher competition. By introducing an updated interior and a more assertive new look, Alfa’s hoping to tap into a bit of the magic that has its smaller Junior flying out of showrooms. .

The key changes to the outside of Alfa Romeo Tonale focus on a new front end. This includes a subtly reshaped ‘Scudetto’ grille and four new vents around it, with a more aggressive lower bumper. The grille itself is inspired by the brand’s 33 Stradale supercar, with concave slats that sit within a new floating frame. These new elements don’t completely change the front-end design, but it does give the model some added aggression.

The Tonale’s rear end is unchanged, but the sleek full-width rear lights and large round exhaust outlets on PHEV models are still striking compared to rivals. These tweaks are accompanied by new 19 and 20-inch wheels, the latter swapping the familiar tele-dials for a new three-spoke design.

Alfa Romeo says the new model has a wider track and a more aggressive stance than the old car. There are no changes to the body as a result, but the car does appear to sit on the road with more attitude. There’s also a trio of bright new colour options, including Rosso Brera, Verde Monza and Giallo Ocra (red, green and yellow respectively).