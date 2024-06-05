Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
New Alpina B3 GT and B4 GT are here to make all BMW fans drool

If neither of the sleek saloons suits you, there’s also a B3 GT Touring estate, and all three produce 522bhp

by: Ellis Hyde
5 Jun 2024
Today is a day to remember, because Alpina has launched not one, but three new models that will have all BMW fans weak at the knees: the new B3 GT saloon and B3 GT Touring estate, plus the B4 GT Gran Coupe. Better still, they’re all available to order now.

Compared to the ‘standard’ Alpina B3 and B4 – which are worked-over versions of the BMW 3 Series and 4 Series – the new GT models have more power, additional suspension tweaks and aero-optimised styling.

The twin-turbo 3.0-litre straight-six engine delivers 33bhp more than before, with 522bhp and up to 730Nm of torque now at the driver’s disposal. Power delivery at higher revs specifically has been increased, yet Alpina has worked to ensure performance is available no matter the situation, claiming that this makes them better for everyday use.

The trio all come with an eight-speed automatic that’s been reprogrammed to better suit the more powerful engine, plus all-wheel drive and an electronically controlled rear limited-slip differential.

0.2 seconds has been trimmed from each car’s 0-62mph time. The B3 GT takes just 3.4 seconds to complete the sprint, and the B3 GT Touring and B4 GT aren’t far behind at 3.5 seconds. Top speed has increased slightly too, jumping to 191mph for the B3 GT and 189mph for the other two. 

There’s more. The B3 GT saloon and estate get stiffer damper mounts and a thicker anti-roll bar on the rear, plus bulkhead reinforcement struts to improve agility and steering response. Crucially, though, Alpina’s engineers have tuned the suspension to preserve ride comfort. 

The B4 GT has gone through similar fettling, with strong damper mounts added up front, while the steering, suspension, all-wheel drive system and limited-slip differential have all received attention.  

All three cars benefit from an upgraded braking system, unique styling tweaks to distinguish their GT status and, of course, Alpina’s famous 20-spoke forged alloy wheels finished in exclusive ‘Oro Tecnico’ bronze colour. The same colour is used for the optional art deco graphics – another Alpina signature – and the interior’s contrast stitching. 

Prices for the new Alpina B3 GT start from £89,300, or £90,400 if the B3 GT Touring has won your heart. Meanwhile the Alpine B4 GT Gran Coupe has a starting price of £91,400. All the price tags are slightly higher than those of the equivalent BMW M3 or M4, but of course they’re ten-a-penny compared to Alpina’s creations. 

Alpina was founded in 1965 and started out tuning BMWs for motorsport before producing its first road car in the late seventies. Alpina has been based in Buchloe, Germany since 1970, and will continue to develop and produce cars there until the end of next year, when it will become a part of the BMW Group.

