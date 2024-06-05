New Alpina B3 GT and B4 GT are here to make all BMW fans drool

Today is a day to remember, because Alpina has launched not one, but three new models that will have all BMW fans weak at the knees: the new B3 GT saloon and B3 GT Touring estate, plus the B4 GT Gran Coupe. Better still, they’re all available to order now.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Compared to the ‘standard’ Alpina B3 and B4 – which are worked-over versions of the BMW 3 Series and 4 Series – the new GT models have more power, additional suspension tweaks and aero-optimised styling.

The twin-turbo 3.0-litre straight-six engine delivers 33bhp more than before, with 522bhp and up to 730Nm of torque now at the driver’s disposal. Power delivery at higher revs specifically has been increased, yet Alpina has worked to ensure performance is available no matter the situation, claiming that this makes them better for everyday use.

The trio all come with an eight-speed automatic that’s been reprogrammed to better suit the more powerful engine, plus all-wheel drive and an electronically controlled rear limited-slip differential.

0.2 seconds has been trimmed from each car’s 0-62mph time. The B3 GT takes just 3.4 seconds to complete the sprint, and the B3 GT Touring and B4 GT aren’t far behind at 3.5 seconds. Top speed has increased slightly too, jumping to 191mph for the B3 GT and 189mph for the other two.