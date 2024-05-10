New Alpine Alpenglow Hy6 has twice as much power as original hydrogen-powered hypercar concept

The outrageous Alpine Alpenglow was first unveiled back in 2022, and previously featured a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged engine. However the hydrogen-powered hypercar concept now produces twice as much power as before, thanks to an all-new 3.5-litre, twin-turbo V6 engine.

The old four-pot motor produced just 340bhp and had a redline of 7,000rpm, however the new powerplant for Alpine’s radical ‘rolling laboratory’ delivers a power output of 740bhp, can rev to 9,000rpm and was developed over two years by Alpine, specifically to run on hydrogen.

Top speed of the Alpenglow Hy6 is 205mph, and all of its power, including 770Nm of torque, is sent to the rear wheels only via a six-speed sequential transmission. Feeding the engine are three 2.1kg hydrogen fuel tanks located in the sidepods and behind the cockpit.

Alpine says sound and driving sensations are part of the reason why the Alpenglow Hy6 uses a hydrogen combustion engine, instead of hydrogen fuel-cell systems like the Toyota Mirai, which rely on electric motors for propulsion. Other advantages include higher power outputs, efficiency under heavy loads, and reduced cooling requirements, because large amounts of heat dissipate through the exhaust system.

We’re not expecting Alpine to use its new hydrogen combustion engine for road cars any time soon, because it’s confirmed plans to launch seven pure-electric models by 2030. Instead, Bruno Famin, VP of Alpine Motorsports, said: "With the development of this brand-new Hy6 V6 engine, we are demonstrating our commitment to hydrogen research, which could herald motorsport applications with high performance levels.”

He added, “The Alpenglow Hy6 concept is the perfect example of what is possible to achieve the essential step of reducing carbon emissions in motorsport."

The design of the Alpenglow Hy6 has evolved too, to both reduce weight, and allow people to bask in the new engine and its intake manifold that resembles a bundle of snakes. For instance, there’s a new glass cover, the massive rear spoiler is now transparent, and the bridge that connected the rear wings is gone. Meanwhile the exhaust exits through the rear lights, and there’s a much larger shark fin on the rear deck.

