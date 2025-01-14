New Alpine A290 ‘Turbo 3E’ could follow in fast Renault 5’s footsteps

Late last year, Renault confirmed its plans to build the outrageous Renault 5 Turbo 3E – a handbuilt, rear-wheel-drive electric hot hatchback with more than 500bhp and a six-figure price tag. It’ll be produced in limited numbers, via a specialist team in France.

Now, Renault brand CEO Fabrice Cambiolive has suggested the firm’s sporty Alpine off-shoot could create its own take on the 3E formula, possibly with more power and even more hardcore internals. Speaking to the media at the Brussels Motor Show, Cambiolive said the Turbo 3E gives Alpine “motivation to do even better”.

While far from absolute confirmation that Alpine is now working on an uprated 3E, Cambiolive emphasised how the Renault 5 and Alpine A290 had been considered as one model in the recent European Car of the Year discussions: “We presented R5 and and the A290 together for Car of the Year,” he said.

“After that, we spoke about Turbo 3E. And of course this is part of the Renault history – you can't have another brand taking this heritage,” he told us. “That's why we decided to do this car, which is for us a complement of what the Renault 5 did in 1972: to go through all the social classes and all the price brackets of the automotive world.