As unlikely partnerships go, Aston Martin and the hugely popular video game series Call of Duty is right up there – but together, the pair have produced the suitably mad Dreadnought.

Available in the latest ‘Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare’ game, there’s also a full-size model of the Dreadnought on show at the Fanatics Fest convention in New York City this week.

While Aston Martin already has an off-roader of sorts in its portfolio in the form of the DBX SUV, the Dreadnought is as far removed from the British luxury sports car brand as you can imagine. Drawn up by the company’s design team – who apparently “enjoyed the freedom of working without the restraints of the physical world”, according to the firm – the Dreadnought is a ‘tactical all-wheel-drive SUV’ with a V12 engine.

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However, specific details regarding power and performance haven’t been announced.

The Dreadnought features all the typical components needed for heavy off-roading. Among the highlights are chunky tyres, dual-chamber, long-travel suspension, massive ground clearance with almost zero body overhang to maximise approach and departure angles, pitch and roll displays inside, a g-force metre, plus plenty of towing eyes in the unlikely event the Dreadnought ever gets stuck.