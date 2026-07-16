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Wild Aston Martin Dreadnought V12 military 4x4 is set for Call of Duty debut

Brit brand answers the Call of Duty with off-road monster that looks to capture the imagination of a younger audience

By:Alastair Crooks
16 Jul 2026
Aston Martin Dreadnought - front angled19

As unlikely partnerships go, Aston Martin and the hugely popular video game series Call of Duty is right up there – but together, the pair have produced the suitably mad Dreadnought. 

Available in the latest ‘Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare’ game, there’s also a full-size model of the Dreadnought on show at the Fanatics Fest convention in New York City this week. 

While Aston Martin already has an off-roader of sorts in its portfolio in the form of the DBX SUV, the Dreadnought is as far removed from the British luxury sports car brand as you can imagine. Drawn up by the company’s design team – who apparently “enjoyed the freedom of working without the restraints of the physical world”, according to the firm – the Dreadnought is a ‘tactical all-wheel-drive SUV’ with a V12 engine.

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However, specific details regarding power and performance haven’t been announced. 

The Dreadnought features all the typical components needed for heavy off-roading. Among the highlights are chunky tyres, dual-chamber, long-travel suspension, massive ground clearance with almost zero body overhang to maximise approach and departure angles, pitch and roll displays inside, a g-force metre, plus plenty of towing eyes in the unlikely event the Dreadnought ever gets stuck.

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There are also a few elements that should help it on the virtual battleground, such as armoured bodywork, a weapons status readout and even a screen to keep updated with the game’s scoreboard. 

Away from the Call of Duty necessities, the Dreadnought applies some familiar Aston Martin traits too. Aston Martin Chief Creative Officer Marek Reichman said: “To me, Dreadnought is unmistakably an Aston Martin – amplified without restraint. The quality of the details we have been able to include, right down to the iconic Chiltern Green paint colour so synonymous with this marque, underscores our dedication to delivering a truly authentic Aston Martin experience.” 

Aston Martin Dreadnought - rear angled19

Some typical Aston Martin design cues carry over, such as the foglights housed within a rather blocky rendition of the firm’s grille, the long bonnet and narrow window area, plus the rear lights’ horizontal lines that aren’t dissimilar to the Valhalla supercar’s. 

So why has Aston Martin designed this virtual military off-roader? Well, Stefano Saporetti, Director of Brand Diversification explained: “Dreadnought isn't just a digital vehicle; it’s a strategic gateway for a younger, global audience to experience our ultra-luxury DNA. By pushing the boundaries of virtual engineering, we are ensuring that the spirit of Aston Martin resonates powerfully with the luxury consumers of tomorrow.” 

From the DBX to the DBS, check out our wide range of used Aston Martins available to buy on the Auto Express Buy A Car service now. 

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Alastair Crooks, Staff writer Auto Express
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

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