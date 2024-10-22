Audi A2 e-tron restomod built to celebrate oddball hatchback’s 25th birthday

The Audi A2 has been reborn - but not as a Mercedes B-Class rival. Instead Audi’s young apprentices have created a one-off electric restomod to mark the 25th birthday of the innovative yet polarising hatchback.

For those who are unfamiliar with the A2, it went into production at the tail end of 1999, but it didn’t stick around for very long, because disappointing sales led to it being removed from showrooms by 2005. Just over 176,000 were produced in total.

Advertisement - Article continues below

But now one of them has been given a new lease of life, thanks to Audi’s apprenticeship programme, which has created the first-ever Audi A2 e-tron.

Design changes include a new, much slimmer set of headlights and a cleaner-looking front bumper with a more blanked-off grille panel at the bottom. The rear has had a similar tidy up, while the large spoiler now features a full-width light bar. Illuminated Audi logos have also been added to both ends, similar to those on the new Q6 e-tron SUV.

The Audi A2 was already a very aerodynamic car, given that it achieved a drag coefficient as low as 0.25Cd - less than today’s Audi Q4 e-tron. But we suspect the removal of the conventional door handles and mirrors, plus the fitment of new alloy wheels, would make the one-off e-tron even more slippery.

Based on Audi’s social media posts, the interior has had some upgrades as well, including new seats. However we haven’t had a proper look inside yet, nor do we know any technical details about the electric drivetrain.

While this A2 e-tron won’t be going into production, Audi is expected to launch a new, entry-level electric car within the next few years. And considering that all of Audi’s EVs now use even numbers in their names, it’s even possible that the A2 name could return.

While that’s unconfirmed for now, we asked Audi CEO Gernot Döllner to describe the forthcoming new small EV, and he said, “It’s A-segment, so typically Golf and A3 size, or a little bit below, perhaps. But this is where we will focus. We won’t have a successor for the A1 and Q2 – certainly not a direct successor. But in confirming the model below the Q4, in the A-segment, that will be our entry car.”

Do you think that Audi's upcoming entry-level electric car should use the A2 name? Let us know in the comments section below...