The Audi A3 has been updated for the second time in just two years. But rather than the subtle nip-and-tuck it got in 2024, the popular premium hatchback has received an interior makeover including a completely new dashboard, bigger screens and, disappointingly, the removal of its physical climate controls.

The new less angular dashboard design is similar to that in the brand’s latest models, including the next-generation Q7 SUV. The centrepiece is what Audi calls the ‘Digital Stage’ – a single curved panel on top of the dashboard that houses a 12.8-inch touchscreen and an 11.9-inch ‘virtual cockpit’ driver’s display, which are both larger than before.

Audi’s latest infotainment system also features, and just as in the Q7, the designers have added a strip of ambient lighting underneath the central display to create a floating effect. Meanwhile, instead of having plastic cover the entire dashboard, the A3 will be offered with a variety of materials, including fabrics and carbon fibre for sportier models.

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However, as we said, the A3 has lost its panel of physical climate controls during this overhaul. As in all of the brand’s other models, drivers will now have to use the touchscreen or voice assistant to adjust those settings, although there are icons for certain functions, including the cabin temperature, at the bottom of the touchscreen.