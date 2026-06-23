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Major Audi A3 updates and price cut are part of second facelift in two years

The new Audi A3 will be available from September, with a choice of petrol, diesel or plug-in hybrid power, as well as sportier S3 and RS 3 editions

By:Ellis Hyde
23 Jun 2026
Updated Audi A3 - blue dynamic front 3/417

The Audi A3 has been updated for the second time in just two years. But rather than the subtle nip-and-tuck it got in 2024, the popular premium hatchback has received an interior makeover including a completely new dashboard, bigger screens and, disappointingly, the removal of its physical climate controls.

The new less angular dashboard design is similar to that in the brand’s latest models, including the next-generation Q7 SUV. The centrepiece is what Audi calls the ‘Digital Stage’ – a single curved panel on top of the dashboard that houses a 12.8-inch touchscreen and an 11.9-inch ‘virtual cockpit’ driver’s display, which are both larger than before.

Audi’s latest infotainment system also features, and just as in the Q7, the designers have added a strip of ambient lighting underneath the central display to create a floating effect. Meanwhile, instead of having plastic cover the entire dashboard, the A3 will be offered with a variety of materials, including fabrics and carbon fibre for sportier models.

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However, as we said, the A3 has lost its panel of physical climate controls during this overhaul. As in all of the brand’s other models, drivers will now have to use the touchscreen or voice assistant to adjust those settings, although there are icons for certain functions, including the cabin temperature, at the bottom of the touchscreen. 

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Audi has added physical scroll wheels to every steering wheel available on the A3, but again, the other controls on them are now touch-sensitive panels – another element carried over from Audi’s other new models. At least there are still physical buttons on the centre console, plus the wireless charging pad can now deliver up to 25 watts to top up devices more quickly, and it’s now oriented more towards the driver. 

Then there’s the raft of new smart features the A3 has received. The more basic are virtual surround sound modes and remote functions that allow drivers to check where their car is parked, whether it’s locked and how much fuel it has left.

The driver-assist systems have evolved too. For instance, by using online data, the A3’s adaptive cruise assist can maintain the car’s position in a lane even without visible road markings, which should make it more capable in rural and urban environments.

Updated Audi A3 - interior17

The ‘adaptive cruise assist plus’ system on the range-topping S3 and RS 3 models is even more clever, because it’s capable of active lane guidance at speeds of up to 130mph. The system can even take road markings, roadside structures, and surrounding traffic into account. 

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On the motorway, the system allows the car to change lanes itself when the driver activates the indicator and enables automatic braking at red lights. If the vehicle has not come to a complete stop, the A3 will automatically drive on when the light turns green.

For the first time, the longitudinal and lane-guidance systems also use swarm data, meaning the vehicle adjusts its own speed to the average speed of the road. Top-of-the-range models are also available with park assist plus and pro, which allow the A3 to pull into and out of parking spaces on its own, both with the driver inside or outside using an app. 

Another new feature offered on the A3 line-up is ‘trained parking’, which allows the car to memorise specific parking manoeuvres and, after doing it just once, will be able to park automatically from then on. Ideal if it’s very tricky getting into your garage or onto your driveway. 

Order books for the facelifted Audi A3 will open in September with prices starting from £28,650, meaning it’s slightly cheaper than the outgoing model that starts from just over £30k. 

Updated Audi A3 - blue dynamic rear 3/417

The regular A3 will be available with the same selection of hatchback or saloon bodystyles, and petrol, diesel or plug-in hybrid engines, although the PHEV can now tow up to 1,700kg – 300kg more than before. The trim level options will be Technik, Sport, S line and Black Edition.

The Audi S3, with its 328bhp 2.0-litre four-pot engine, is also ever-so slightly cheaper and will now start at £49,960. But the Audi RS 3, which still features a 394bhp five-cylinder motor, is more expensive than before, and now will start from £63,655.

If you don’t want to wait for the new Audi A3 to arrive, there are plenty of deals available on the current model through the Auto Express Buy A Car service. You can even save nearly £4,000 off the price of the sensational RS 3

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Ellis Hyde, staff writer Auto Express
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs, hot hatches and supercars. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

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