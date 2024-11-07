Best look yet at Bentley’s all-electric 'Urban SUV’

The world might be cooling on EVs, but Bentley is forging ahead with the so-called ‘Urban SUV’, the brand’s first all-electric model. This is the first time we’ve seen the new car testing in something approaching its production form, and finally gives us a clearer insight into what to expect when it’s revealed at the end of 2026.

Advertisement - Article continues below

While Bentley chose the ‘Urban SUV’ working title for its new model, this is still very much a large SUV by European standards – it’s just not quite as big as the Bentayga. From the spy shots, we can see that it has far sleeker looks than its big brother.

The Bentley Urban SUV’s exterior design

The new Urban SUV’s classic two-box design has a generous bonnet, with a relatively compact front overhang and steeply raked windscreen. This will help with the car’s high-speed aerodynamics, and hopefully feature some form of under-bonnet storage.

While it is still under thick camouflage, it’s obvious that Bentley’s typically upright front end will remain, albeit influenced by the styling of the recent Bentley EXP15 concept car, rather than its existing model range.

The roofline looks low, yet remains largely upright all the way back to the rear end, creating less of a fastback or coupé-like profile than you might see on rivals such as the new Porsche Cayenne EV. The tailgate and lower rear bumper are all clad in camouflage, but expect the overall design to move away from the existing oval-shapes of the Bentayga and Continental. Instead it will be influenced by the EXP15 and its more angular rear lighting.