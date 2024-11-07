Best look yet at Bentley’s all-electric 'Urban SUV’
Luxury British brand is forging ahead with its first all-electric model, taking the form of an Cayenne EV-sized SUV
The world might be cooling on EVs, but Bentley is forging ahead with the so-called ‘Urban SUV’, the brand’s first all-electric model. This is the first time we’ve seen the new car testing in something approaching its production form, and finally gives us a clearer insight into what to expect when it’s revealed at the end of 2026.
While Bentley chose the ‘Urban SUV’ working title for its new model, this is still very much a large SUV by European standards – it’s just not quite as big as the Bentayga. From the spy shots, we can see that it has far sleeker looks than its big brother.
The Bentley Urban SUV’s exterior design
The new Urban SUV’s classic two-box design has a generous bonnet, with a relatively compact front overhang and steeply raked windscreen. This will help with the car’s high-speed aerodynamics, and hopefully feature some form of under-bonnet storage.
While it is still under thick camouflage, it’s obvious that Bentley’s typically upright front end will remain, albeit influenced by the styling of the recent Bentley EXP15 concept car, rather than its existing model range.
The roofline looks low, yet remains largely upright all the way back to the rear end, creating less of a fastback or coupé-like profile than you might see on rivals such as the new Porsche Cayenne EV. The tailgate and lower rear bumper are all clad in camouflage, but expect the overall design to move away from the existing oval-shapes of the Bentayga and Continental. Instead it will be influenced by the EXP15 and its more angular rear lighting.
It’s difficult to ascertain a sense of scale, but the wheels on this test car are 22 inches in diameter and yet don’t over-fill the wheel arches. The body also sits quite low, suggesting that off-road ability won’t be a main consideration.
There are a couple of other little things this new prototype reveals, such as the use of frameless windows (a first for a Bentley SUV) and the fact the lower front intake looks to lift up at its extreme edges, similar to how the EXP 15’s integrate into its vertical headlights.
We'll have to wait for pricing details of Bentley's smaller SUV but you can currently buy a used Bentley Bentayga from around £60,000 through the Auto Express Buy A Car service.
What’s under the Bentley Urban SUV’s skin
Bentley has already confirmed that its new SUV will share lots of its technical elements with the forthcoming Porsche Cayenne EV. It will sit on the latest version of Porsche’s PPE platform, which means it will integrate an 800V architecture, with dual-motors and lots of new-age chassis technology.
The Bentley will draw from the upper-end of the new Cayenne’s technical toybox, which could include a 112kWh battery pack, with 400kW charging and up to 1000bhp from its electric motors.
We also know that Porsche’s new Cayenne will feature standard air suspension with new dual-valve damper technology, plus the option of the incredible Active-Ride system that’s already available on the Taycan and Panamera.
It’s far too early to suggest potential range figures at this stage, but the extra weight and aerodynamic compromises of the Bentley’s more upright shape will hinder it next to the Porsche, so a range of around 350-370 miles seems reasonable.
Speaking to Auto Express, CEO Frank-Steffen Walliser offered up a bit more detail, saying: “The concept is super-versatile – you can use it for long range or you can use it in the city. We also want to attract new customers, and we think with that concept it really adds something new to Bentley.” He also made it clear that this is not a replacement for anything in the firm’s current line-up.
A new age of Bentley cabin luxury and tech
The Bentley’s cabin design and tech remain unknown. Depending on the model, Bentley has typically drawn its digital hardpoints from Porsche, but the new Cayenne’s user interface, including its vertically mounted centre display with a curved lower section, could be difficult to integrate into Bentley’s more classic design language.
Instead, we expect to see the interior taking inspiration from the EXP15 concept, retaining the classic ‘Bentley Wings’ dashboard layout, only with extended digital interfaces and more opulent graphics. It’s not yet known whether Bentley will use the new electric SUV as a canvas to introduce a more digitised experience, or retain the mechanical buttons and switches its current models feature.
Either way, expect the materials to be far more opulent than the Porsche, with a combination of high-quality leather, wood and metals to be featured heavily. As this model will be built at Bentley’s Pyms Lane plant in Crewe, we expect the full use of Bentley’s mastery of these elements to be integrated into the new SUV’s design.
Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car…
Find a car with the experts