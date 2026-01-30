New Bentley Bentayga X Concept let loose on an Austrian frozen lake
This off-road Bentagya could yet be given the green light for production
The Bentayga might be known as one of the most luxurious SUVs on sale, but hasn’t stopped Bentley building an extreme rough and ready variant called the ‘X Concept’.
As the name reveals, the Bentley Bentayga X Concept is no production vehicle, but the Crewe-based firm does state that it “explores the potential of a more focused off-road Bentley” and that it’s been “developed to stimulate feedback”. We’ll have to wait and see if the X Concept will provide the foundation for a new rival to the likes of the Land Rover Defender OCTA, however.
Based on the new Bentayga Speed model, the X Concept gets a suite of modifications to help it traverse much more than just the odd Knightsbridge kerb. First up are a set of 22-inch forged wheels from a company called Brixton in Los Angeles. Naturally, they’re wrapped in huge all-terrain tyres.
The Bentayga X Concept also sits 55mm higher than the standard car and the track is 120mm wider - to accommodate this the wheel arches have been extended by 40mm. Not only does this all lead to greater ground clearance (just under 310mm) along with better approach and departure angles, but the wading depth is also deepened to over 550mm.
Ensuring the X Concept looks the part, Bentley has fitted a roof-mount storage unit (housing an electric go-kart in case you were wondering), four massive spot lights, twin towing eyes and a suitably Alpine white paint finish with matching white wheels.
There are no changes to the Speed’s powertrain, though based on our recent test drive we wouldn’t be too disappointed by this. The 641bhp 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 secures a 3.4-second zero to 62mph time in the Speed but the X Concept’s off-road wheels will probably make it a little slower. The 193mph top speed is probably slower for this model too, though with the optional Akrapovic exhaust system fitted, the X Concept will sound just as sweet.
At 2.5-tonnes, the Bentayga is not a light car, even in the non-hybridised Speed guise the X Concept is based on. Despite this, Bentley rather confidently revealed the concept on a frozen lake. Situated next to Zell am See in Austria, the unveiling took place during the FAT Ice Race festival which has seen eye-wateringly expensive machinery like the Bugatti Bolide and Porsche’s 911 GT1 take to the, presumably very thick, ice.
