Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Bentley Bentayga X Concept let loose on an Austrian frozen lake

This off-road Bentagya could yet be given the green light for production

By:Alastair Crooks
30 Jan 2026
Bentayga X Concept - dynamic front 3/415

The Bentayga might be known as one of the most luxurious SUVs on sale, but hasn’t stopped Bentley building an extreme rough and ready variant called the ‘X Concept’. 

As the name reveals, the Bentley Bentayga X Concept is no production vehicle, but the Crewe-based firm does state that it “explores the potential of a more focused off-road Bentley” and that it’s been “developed to stimulate feedback”. We’ll have to wait and see if the X Concept will provide the foundation for a new rival to the likes of the Land Rover Defender OCTA, however. 

Based on the new Bentayga Speed model, the X Concept gets a suite of modifications to help it traverse much more than just the odd Knightsbridge kerb. First up are a set of 22-inch forged wheels from a company called Brixton in Los Angeles. Naturally, they’re wrapped in huge all-terrain tyres. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Bentayga X Concept also sits 55mm higher than the standard car and the track is 120mm wider - to accommodate this the wheel arches have been extended by 40mm. Not only does this all lead to greater ground clearance (just under 310mm) along with better approach and departure angles, but the wading depth is also deepened to over 550mm. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Ensuring the X Concept looks the part, Bentley has fitted a roof-mount storage unit (housing an electric go-kart in case you were wondering), four massive spot lights, twin towing eyes and a suitably Alpine white paint finish with matching white wheels. 

There are no changes to the Speed’s powertrain, though based on our recent test drive we wouldn’t be too disappointed by this. The 641bhp 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 secures a 3.4-second zero to 62mph time in the Speed but the X Concept’s off-road wheels will probably make it a little slower. The 193mph top speed is probably slower for this model too, though with the optional Akrapovic exhaust system fitted, the X Concept will sound just as sweet. 

Bentayga X Concept - dynamic rear 3/415

At 2.5-tonnes, the Bentayga is not a light car, even in the non-hybridised Speed guise the X Concept is based on. Despite this, Bentley rather confidently revealed the concept on a frozen lake. Situated next to Zell am See in Austria, the unveiling took place during the FAT Ice Race festival which has seen eye-wateringly expensive machinery like the Bugatti Bolide and Porsche’s 911 GT1 take to the, presumably very thick, ice. 

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New Bentley Bentayga Speed 2026 review: V8 replaces W12, but there’s no need to cry
Bentley Bentayga Speed - front

New Bentley Bentayga Speed 2026 review: V8 replaces W12, but there’s no need to cry

The latest Bentley Bentayga Speed gets a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, which generates 641bhp
Road tests
30 Jan 2026
New Bentley Bentayga Atelier Edition review: the understated, tasteful face of luxury SUVs
Bentley Bentayga Atelier Edition - front

New Bentley Bentayga Atelier Edition review: the understated, tasteful face of luxury SUVs

The new Bentley Bentayga Atelier Edition treads the fine line between style and lavishness with aplomb, although there are better luxury SUVs availabl…
Road tests
20 Nov 2025
Best luxury SUVs 2026
Best luxury SUVs - header image

Best luxury SUVs 2026

Luxury SUVs combine the sophistication of a luxury car with the sheer practicality of an SUV. Here’s our pick of the current crop
Best cars & vans
5 Aug 2025
Bentley Bentayga Speed returns with even more power and 193mph top speed
Bentley Bentayga Speed - front action

Bentley Bentayga Speed returns with even more power and 193mph top speed

If you value luxury and performance in equal measure, than new V8 Bentley Bentayga Speed might be the perfect car
News
2 Jun 2025

Most Popular

The petrol hot hatch isn't dead yet! VW Golf GTI and R to live on
Volkswagen Golf GTI - front corner tracking, low

The petrol hot hatch isn't dead yet! VW Golf GTI and R to live on

Volkswagen is developing the EA888 2.0-litre turbo engine for new emissions regs, meaning new hot hatches are in the works
News
27 Jan 2026
Meet Renault’s new SUV: a Dacia Duster but not as we know it…
Renault Duster - front

Meet Renault’s new SUV: a Dacia Duster but not as we know it…

Posher inside and out and with more headroom, welcome to the upside down world of the Indian Duster
News
26 Jan 2026
Hyundai Santa Fe SUV brought back boxy, now it's getting a new look
Hyundai Santa Fe Facelift - front 3/4

Hyundai Santa Fe SUV brought back boxy, now it's getting a new look

Family-friendly seven-seat Hyundai Santa Fe SUV to get a fresh new look
News
27 Jan 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content