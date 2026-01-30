The Bentayga might be known as one of the most luxurious SUVs on sale, but hasn’t stopped Bentley building an extreme rough and ready variant called the ‘X Concept’.

As the name reveals, the Bentley Bentayga X Concept is no production vehicle, but the Crewe-based firm does state that it “explores the potential of a more focused off-road Bentley” and that it’s been “developed to stimulate feedback”. We’ll have to wait and see if the X Concept will provide the foundation for a new rival to the likes of the Land Rover Defender OCTA, however.

Based on the new Bentayga Speed model, the X Concept gets a suite of modifications to help it traverse much more than just the odd Knightsbridge kerb. First up are a set of 22-inch forged wheels from a company called Brixton in Los Angeles. Naturally, they’re wrapped in huge all-terrain tyres.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Bentayga X Concept also sits 55mm higher than the standard car and the track is 120mm wider - to accommodate this the wheel arches have been extended by 40mm. Not only does this all lead to greater ground clearance (just under 310mm) along with better approach and departure angles, but the wading depth is also deepened to over 550mm.