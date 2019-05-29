Our car was fitted with the £10,370 Dynamic Specification, which introduces 23-inch wheels – a first for a Bentley – and carbon-ceramic brakes. These deliver exceptionally strong stopping power without any hint of fade.

Despite displaying prodigious talent on twisting roads, the Bentayga Speed still manages to deliver the kind of luxury that you would expect from a Bentley. The standard-fit air suspension soaks up bumps without fuss, and even on those large 23-inch wheels, passengers are going to be unruffled by poor surfaces when you’re cruising, while the big V8 settles to a gentle hum at motorway speeds. Yes, it’s slightly firmer than a standard Bentayga, but not enough that you’ll want to hand the Speed back in exchange for a more comfortable derivative. Those in the back have space to stretch out, too, while a removable touchscreen in the rear can be used to control some comfort and entertainment functions.

Where the Bentayga really comes into its own is the way it manages to stand apart from models that share similar running gear. Yes, you can see that the software on the touchscreen is largely the same as you’ll get in a Volkswagen or Skoda, but adding Bentley’s veneer makes it easier to overlook. The jewelled lights outside, the turned metal in the cabin, not to mention the wood veneers, organ-stop air vent controls, plush leather upholstery and deep-pile carpets all combine to make the Bentayga feel that little bit more special than its contemporaries, too.

There’s no disguising that the basic layout has remained unchanged in a decade, but the addition of Bentley’s touches helps to mitigate against the idea that the dashboard must be kitted out with the latest touchscreen tech.

At nearly £220,000, the Bentayga Speed certainly needs to feel special, but you can spend even more to personalise your car. Ours came with a whopping £74,355 of options, including the Dynamic pack, titanium exhaust and a £7,350 Naim sound system. If we were to build our ultimate spec, we’d probably forego the orange exterior stripes and brake calipers, and while the orange leather and stitching in the cabin gives it a lift, it is again a question of taste.

