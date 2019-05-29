Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New Bentley Bentayga Speed 2026 review: V8 replaces W12, but there’s no need to cry

The latest Bentley Bentayga Speed gets a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, which generates 641bhp

By:Dean Gibson
30 Jan 2026
Bentley Bentayga Speed - front28
Overall Auto Express rating

4.0

How we review cars
Verdict

The Bentley Bentayga Speed lives up to the brand's tradition by delivering a mix of performance and luxury that few rivals can match. That storming V8 harks back to a time when electrification wasn’t a consideration, while the sharp chassis offers agility that defies the car’s size. The fact you can dial everything back to turn the car into a plush cruiser is the icing on the cake.

It’s been a decade since the Bentley Bentayga first arrived, and the luxury SUV is showing no signs of slowing down. Far from it, actually, because a new Bentayga Speed has been launched, and we’ve sampled it on UK roads. 

If you haven’t been paying attention, it’s a case of Speed by name and speed by nature. The last version was based around Bentley’s now-retired W12 engine, but the new car employs the firm’s 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, as seen in cars such as the Porsche Cayenne and Lamborghini Urus. Bigger turbos and revised internals mean it makes 641bhp here, plus there’s 850Nm of torque from 2,250rpm. That means this 2.5-tonne, four-wheel drive luxury SUV can sprint from 0-60mph in 3.4 seconds, which is half a second faster than the old W12 Speed. To make the most of the powertrain, Bentley has also fitted launch control to the Speed for the first time.

Not only does it accelerate faster than before, it also has a soundtrack to do its performance justice. A sports exhaust is fitted as standard, while our car featured an optional £7,740 titanium system from specialist Akrapovic. It adds quad exhaust tips and an even throatier note, although you can tailor the noise to your liking, with a more refined sound feeling better suited to Bentley’s pedigree of luxury performance.

Bentley Bentayga Speed - rear28

To make the most of the new engine, Bentley has updated the drive modes. Comfort and Bentley settings are the same as the standard car’s (the latter being a preset recommended by the factory to get the most from the drivetrain), but Sport mode offers uprated steering response and even stiffer damping, while brake torque vectoring and four-wheel steering boost the car’s agility even further.

In practice, it’s simply stunning how the Bentayga Speed performs. That 2.5-tonne kerbweight is simply shrugged off by the power of the V8, while the chassis delivers nimble handling that makes the car feel as if it shrinks around you. Flat cornering and lots of grip make the most of the power on offer, while the four-wheel steering is subtle in its ability to make the Bentayga feel nimble. Four-wheel drive traction and grippy Pirelli P Zero tyres boost your confidence even in slippery conditions, and it’s all accompanied by a glorious V8 soundtrack, whichever drive mode you’ve chosen.

Our car was fitted with the £10,370 Dynamic Specification, which introduces 23-inch wheels – a first for a Bentley – and carbon-ceramic brakes. These deliver exceptionally strong stopping power without any hint of fade.

Despite displaying prodigious talent on twisting roads, the Bentayga Speed still manages to deliver the kind of luxury that you would expect from a Bentley. The standard-fit air suspension soaks up bumps without fuss, and even on those large 23-inch wheels, passengers are going to be unruffled by poor surfaces when you’re cruising, while the big V8 settles to a gentle hum at motorway speeds. Yes, it’s slightly firmer than a standard Bentayga, but not enough that you’ll want to hand the Speed back in exchange for a more comfortable derivative. Those in the back have space to stretch out, too, while a removable touchscreen in the rear can be used to control some comfort and entertainment functions.

Dean Gibson driving the Bentley Bentayga Speed28

Where the Bentayga really comes into its own is the way it manages to stand apart from models that share similar running gear. Yes, you can see that the software on the touchscreen is largely the same as you’ll get in a Volkswagen or Skoda, but adding Bentley’s veneer makes it easier to overlook. The jewelled lights outside, the turned metal in the cabin, not to mention the wood veneers, organ-stop air vent controls, plush leather upholstery and deep-pile carpets all combine to make the Bentayga feel that little bit more special than its contemporaries, too. 

There’s no disguising that the basic layout has remained unchanged in a decade, but the addition of Bentley’s touches helps to mitigate against the idea that the dashboard must be kitted out with the latest touchscreen tech.

At nearly £220,000, the Bentayga Speed certainly needs to feel special, but you can spend even more to personalise your car. Ours came with a whopping £74,355 of options, including the Dynamic pack, titanium exhaust and a £7,350 Naim sound system. If we were to build our ultimate spec, we’d probably forego the orange exterior stripes and brake calipers, and while the orange leather and stitching in the cabin gives it a lift, it is again a question of taste. 

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Model:Bentley Bentayga Speed
Price:£219,000
Powertrain:4.0-litre, V8 petrol twin-turbo
Power/torque:641bhp/850Nm
Transmission:Eight-speed automatic, four-wheel drive
0-60mph:3.4 seconds
Top speed:193mph
Economy/CO2:21.6mpg/298g/km
Range:403 miles
Size (L/W/H):5,125/1,998/1,728mm
On sale:Now
Dean Gibson
Senior test editor

Dean has been part of the Auto Express team for more than 20 years, and has worked across nearly all departments, starting on magazine production, then moving to road tests and reviews. He's our resident van expert, but covers everything from scooters and motorbikes to supercars and consumer products.

