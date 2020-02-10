Best classic and performance car shows to visit in summer 2024

Break out the shorts and sun cream because summer is here. And if you’re after something more ‘full throttle’ than a day at the beach, then check out our list of the best automotive-themed days out over the next few months.

As you’ll discover over these four pages, there’s action on four (and occasionally two) wheels happening this year to suit all tastes, whether you’re into spectacular supercars or the latest electric car tech.

Not only have we compiled a rundown of the biggest events that are occurring in the UK over the summer, but we’ve also highlighted a handful of our favourite car-related locations that you can visit anytime you fancy a great day out.

Fingers crossed for good weather!

Formula 1 British Grand Prix

4-7 July Details silverstone.co.uk/events/formula-1-british-grand-prix

Silverstone Circuit hosted the first ever Grand Prix race, and the Formula 1 circus stops here again in July. There are three British drivers on the grid, and you can expect some fantastic high-speed track action over four days comprising three practice sessions, qualifying and the GP.

Goodwood Festival of Speed

11-14 July Details goodwood.com/motorsport/festival-of-speed

Often considered the pinnacle of the UK’s automotive calendar, the Festival of Speed is about many things, not just cars, going fast. Alongside the famous Supercar Paddock and Sunday’s Hill Climb event, this year’s main theme is ‘Horseless to Hybrid’, showcasing old horseless carriages, as well as the latest hybrid-powered race cars. The Williams F1 team will also make an appearance, with British-Thai driver Alex Albon flying up the famous hill in Keke Rosberg’s championship-winning F1 car.

Scottish Festival of Motoring