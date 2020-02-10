Best classic and performance car shows to visit in summer 2024
Need a reason to get your classic back on the road or somewhere to get your performance car fix? Here are the best car events to visit this summer
Break out the shorts and sun cream because summer is here. And if you’re after something more ‘full throttle’ than a day at the beach, then check out our list of the best automotive-themed days out over the next few months.
As you’ll discover over these four pages, there’s action on four (and occasionally two) wheels happening this year to suit all tastes, whether you’re into spectacular supercars or the latest electric car tech.
Not only have we compiled a rundown of the biggest events that are occurring in the UK over the summer, but we’ve also highlighted a handful of our favourite car-related locations that you can visit anytime you fancy a great day out.
Fingers crossed for good weather!
Formula 1 British Grand Prix
- Where? Silverstone, Northamptonshire
- When? 4-7 July
- Details silverstone.co.uk/events/formula-1-british-grand-prix
Silverstone Circuit hosted the first ever Grand Prix race, and the Formula 1 circus stops here again in July. There are three British drivers on the grid, and you can expect some fantastic high-speed track action over four days comprising three practice sessions, qualifying and the GP.
Goodwood Festival of Speed
- Where? Goodwood, West Sussex
- When? 11-14 July
- Details goodwood.com/motorsport/festival-of-speed
Often considered the pinnacle of the UK’s automotive calendar, the Festival of Speed is about many things, not just cars, going fast. Alongside the famous Supercar Paddock and Sunday’s Hill Climb event, this year’s main theme is ‘Horseless to Hybrid’, showcasing old horseless carriages, as well as the latest hybrid-powered race cars. The Williams F1 team will also make an appearance, with British-Thai driver Alex Albon flying up the famous hill in Keke Rosberg’s championship-winning F1 car.
Scottish Festival of Motoring
- Where? Royal Highland Centre, Edinburgh
- When? 14 July
- Details festivalofmotoring.co.uk/
FOR enthusiasts based in northern parts of the UK, Scotland’s very own car festival is not one to be missed. Drivers will be bringing their own performance cars to take part in the Showcase, while you can also see supercar action on the track, as well as some of the top bikes. That’s not all, because the event also features a Junior Driver programme, which gives younger car enthusiasts, aged 10 and up, the chance to drive a real MINI.
Formula E London E-Prix
- Where? ExCel Exhibition Centre, London
- When? 20-21 July
- Details fiaformulae.com/en/calendar/2023-24/r15-london
Formula E is proof that electric cars can be exciting, with tight racing and several ‘gameified’ elements to make things just a little more interesting. Reigning champions Jake Dennis and Envision Racing both hail from Britain, so expect the stands to be filled with home fans. Oh, and did we mention half of the track is indoors? One of the many benefits of having no exhaust fumes.
Hagerty Festival of the Unexceptional
- Where? Grimsthorpe Castle, Lincolnshire
- When? 27 July
- Details hagerty.co.uk/official-events/hagerty-festival-of-the-unexceptional/
If you’re more excited by Rovers than Rimacs, Hagerty’s Festival of the Unexceptional should be on your list. It focuses on everyday cars from the sixties right up to the nineties, so prepare to see immaculate examples of cars you haven’t seen in ages or had forgotten existed altogether.
The British Motor Show
- Where? Farnborough International Expo Centre, Hampshire
- When? 15-18 August
- Details thebritishmotorshow.live
It’s difficult to describe just how much there is to do at The British Motor Show in a short paragraph. But in essence you can expect displays featuring a wide range of the latest cars, as well as showcases of live stunt driving and paddocks for supercars, modified cars and classic cars. There will also be interactive and sensory activities to enjoy.
CarFest
- Where? Laverstoke Park Farm, Hampshire
- When? 23-25 August
- Details carfest.org/
Chris Evans’ homebrewed motor show is back for yet another year in 2024. However, it’s not just cars you can get excited over; as well as a giant car show, CarFest is also a music festival, with performances this year from Sam Ryder, Olly Murs, UB40 and Beverley Knight. Of course it’s the cars we’re interested in here, with CarFest showcasing the weird and wonderful, as well as the truly historic and sensational.
Salon Privé
- Where? Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire
- When? 28-31 August
- Details salonpriveconcours.com
Arguably the poshest car event on the planet, Salon Privé celebrates the cream of the automotive crop. It’s more a salubrious garden party than a greasy, petrol-fuelled motor show, and attendees of Salon Privé can browse the concours, which displays some of the most exclusive classic and modern cars currently available for auction.
Goodwood Revival
- Where? Goodwood, West Sussex
- When? 6-8 September
- Details goodwood.com/motorsport/goodwood-revival/
Boasting more tweed than your local antiques centre, Goodwood Revival is all about vintage classics, from multi-million-pound exotics, to historic racers. Expect to see plenty of track action featuring some of the most iconic cars from the first half of the twentieth century, as well as a flypast from legendary WWII Spitfires. Get ready to don your best period outfits, because this is one not to miss.
Places for car fans to visit anytime…
Of course, there are plenty of places the keen car fan can visit all your round and have a great time...
Ace Café
- What? Car/motorbike/rock n’ roll-themed cafe hosting events and hangouts for enthusiasts
- Where? Stonebridge, London
- Details london.acecafe.com/
Bo’ness Motor Museum
- What? Scottish museum filled with TV and film cars, including from James Bond movies
- Where? Bo’ness, Falkirk
- Details bonessmotormuseum.co.uk/
British Motor Museum
- What? A huge collection of iconic British cars from across the ages of motoring
- Where? Gaydon, Warwickshire
- Details britishmotormuseum.co.uk/
Brooklands Museum
- What? Collection of historic cars, planes and bikes, including F1 racers and Concorde
- Where? Weybridge, Surrey
- Details brooklandsmuseum.com/
Caffeine & Machine The Hill
- What? A small, but growing chain of car-themed coffee houses/event spaces
- Where? West Meon, Warwickshire
- Details caffeineandmachine.com/
Cloverlands Model Car Museum
- What? Wales’ largest collection of model cars, with over 5,000 miniatures to see
- Where? Llanfair Caereinion, Powys
- Details cloverlandscarmuseum.com/
F1 Drive London
- What? Over-the-top indoor go-karting track with official F1 theming (see p20)
- Where? Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
- Details tottenhamhotspurstadium.com/f1-drive-london/
National Motor Museum
- What? Museum and stately home with a huge variety of cars from motorsport to film and TV
- Where? Beaulieu, Hampshire
- Details beaulieu.co.uk/
Have we missed any out? Let us know which car events you'll be going to in the comments below...