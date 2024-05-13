New Aston Martin Vantage 2024 review: Britain's answer to the Porsche 911 Turbo

Verdict

Transformed in more areas than one, the updated Aston Martin Vantage is faster and more engaging than before, while also being infinitely easier to live with. In fact, that revised infotainment system and accompanying centre stack will arguably make more difference to most than the power boost or faster shift times – especially to those who intend to use their car every day. A Porsche 911 Turbo is easier to live with, but it can’t challenge the Aston for sense of occasion.

Some people say all Aston Martins look the same. But while there may be visual similarities between the models, there are significant differences under the skin – and doubly so with this latest Aston Martin Vantage.

A light nip and tuck does allow the new car to stand apart from the old one, but beneath the metal sits a new architecture that gives the revised two-seat sports car a significant boost in power and performance. Yet the extra 153bhp and 116Nm (producing new totals of 656bhp and 800Nm) are only part of the story.

This new Vantage has, put simply, undergone more changes than we’re able to list in a sensibly sized car review. There’s pair of larger turbochargers, for example, plus reprofiled camshafts and optimised cooling. The transmission has been tuned for faster shifts and greater in-gear punch, with a longer final drive ratio. The track has been widened by 30mm, with a repositioned front chassis member and engine brace, and redesigned strengthening panels under both axles.