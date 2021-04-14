Car prices may be continuing to venture upwards, but a budget of over £20,000 will give you the pick of some excellent used cars. With everything from sensible family cars to opulent luxury limos, the variety on offer can almost prove overwhelming. But we’re here to help, and our expert road testers have rounded up the very best cars for over £20,000.

With this kind of cash it’s fair to expect a car to be in very good mechanical and cosmetic condition. Ideally, it’ll also be a low-mileage example that’s being supplied by a reputable dealer. Whatever the case, be sure to take a test drive and seek out a full service history. Even if a car fetched serious money when it was new, this doesn’t guarantee that it’s been looked after by the previous owner, so due diligence is as important as always.

Audi A8

Price new: £69,385

Price now: £25,500

Powertrain: 3.0-litre 6-cylinder diesel, AWD

Power: 286bhp

0-62mph: 6.3 seconds

Audi’s flagship A8 saloon is notable in many ways, but the company is probably not so proud that it is one of the fastest depreciating cars you can buy. Drive one out of the showroom and before you get home, it could be worth £20,000 less than the official list price.