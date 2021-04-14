Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Best cars & vans

Best cars for £30,000 or less

Got a budget of £30,000 to spend on a new car? You may want to check out these excellent used buys first

by: Jordan Katsianis
7 Mar 2024
Best cars for £30,000 or less - header image6

Car prices may be continuing to venture upwards, but a budget of £30,000 will still give you the pick of some excellent used cars. With everything from sensible family motors to opulent luxury cars, the variety on offer can almost prove overwhelming. But we’re here to help, and our expert road testers have rounded up the very best cars for £30,000 or less.

With this kind of cash it’s fair to expect a car to be in very good mechanical and cosmetic condition. Ideally, it’ll also be a low-mileage example that’s being supplied by a reputable dealer. Whatever the case, be sure to take a test drive and seek out a full service history. Even if a car fetched serious money when it was new, this doesn’t guarantee that it’s been looked after by the previous owner, so due diligence is as important as always.

The best cars for £30,000 or less

Bentley Continental Flying Spur Mk1

Bentley Flying Spur - front tracking6
  • Best luxury car for under £30,000
  • We found: 6.0 auto, 2012, 38k miles for £29,995
  • Years produced: 2005-2012
  • Engines available: 4.0T, 6.0 petrol

Get behind the wheel of a Bentley and pretty much anything else will seem very ordinary in comparison. Then you drive one and quickly realise how the huge initial cost is justified; a 6.0-litre W12 engine is very special indeed. 

For £30k you’ll be looking at a Mk1 Flying Spur, which was launched in 2005. While purchase costs aren’t that high, running costs are, so try to pin down how much you’ll have to spend, and keep a decent maintenance fund handy.

ProsCons
Brand kudosAwkward design
Cabin ambienceHuge running costs

BMW 3 Series Mk7

BMW 3 Series Touring - front cornering6
  • Best estate for under £30,000
  • We found: 320i M Sport, 2020, 18k miles for £24,3000
  • Years produced: 2019 to date
  • Engines available: 2.0, 3.0 petrol, 2.0, 3.0 diesel, 2.0 PHEV

The BMW 3 Series costs a bit less to buy and run than the larger 5 Series, but you get the same fabulous ergonomics and cabin quality, easy cruising abilities and driving enjoyment. 

BMW knows that it sets the class benchmark and it charges accordingly, but buy well and a 3 Series will hold its value. You’ll enjoy your driving whichever powertrain you go for, because the diesel, petrol and plug-in hybrid options are all brilliant.

ProsCons
Great to driveCostly to buy
Impressive infotainmentPHEV loses boot space

Cupra Formentor Mk1

Cupra Formentor - front tracking6
  • Best SUV for under £30,000
  • We found:1.5 TSI V2 auto, 2021, 24k miles for £23,650
  • Years produced: 2020 to date
  • Engines available: 1.5T, 2.0T, 1.4T PHEV

It’s easy to think that the Cupra Formentor is just a SEAT in sporty disguise, but is that really such a bad thing? Not only do you get tried-and-trusted Volkswagen Group running gear and build quality, but you also get a car that’s a lot more eye-catching than anything with a SEAT badge. 

Under that shapely body is a SEAT Ateca, which provides a great starting point for a family-friendly SUV, in terms of practicality and user-friendliness. As a semi-premium product, the Formentor is nicely finished, too. All of the engines are worth a look, although most of the cars in this price bracket have the 148bhp 1.5-litre TSI petrol motor.

 ProsCons
Lovely interiorFirm ride
Handles wellFiddly heater controls

Toyota C-HR Mk1

Toyota C-HR - front tracking6
  • Best crossover for under £30,000
  • We found: 1.8 hybrid Excel, 2022, 8k miles for £24,850
  • Years produced: 2016-2023
  • Engines available: 1.2T petrol, 1.8 hybrid

It’s amazing how much progress Toyota has made in recent years, in terms of producing smart-looking cars that are also good to drive. No longer do you have to settle for uninspiring design and dynamics, and even better still, the Japanese brand hasn’t lost its touch when it comes to reliability. 

The Toyota C-HR loses out to some of its key rivals in terms of practicality and refinement, though, and values are a little on the high side. But if you want a compact petrol or hybrid car that’s as easy to own as it is to drive, the C-HR could be just the thing. 

ProsCons
Very dependableNoisy engines
Well equippedDisappointing infotainment

Volkswagen Arteon Mk1

Volkswagen Arteon - front tracking6
  • Best family car for under £30,000
  • We found: 2.0 TSI R-Line auto, 2021, 15k miles for £24,750
  • Years produced: 2017 to 2024
  • Engines available: 1.5T, 2.0T petrol, 2.0 diesel, 1.4T PHEV

If you like the idea of a Volkswagen Passat, but want more practicality than the saloon can offer, and don’t fancy an estate, then the Arteon will be right up your street. It offers hatchback practicality, but basically remains a posh Passat, so you get extra standard kit and a more premium cabin. Better still, it has all of the typical user-friendliness that you’d expect from a Volkswagen

There’s a fairly even split between petrols and diesels in the used market, all of which are easy to recommend. There’s also the odd plug-in hybrid within budget, although these are few and far between.

ProsCons
Good enginesAverage to drive
Supremely practicalTight rear headroom

Best cars for £30,000 or less

Buying Advice

“Here, we’re getting into the premium categories, where you’ll be able to bag a bargain luxury car for a fraction of what it cost new. Beware, however, pricey new cars often cost a lot to run, so be sure to budget for this.” - senior staff writer Jordan Katsianis.

Now take a look at the rest of our used car superstars… 

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: top-of-the-range Volkswagen Amarok pick-up truck for £265 a month
Volkswagen Amarok - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: top-of-the-range Volkswagen Amarok pick-up truck for £265 a month

Our Deal of the Day for 6 March lets you find out if the pick-up truck life is for you
6 Mar 2024
Car Deal of the Day: enjoy the Peugeot 308 for 10,000 miles a year at an astounding £157 a month
308 vs Ceed vs Golf - 308 cornering front
News

Car Deal of the Day: enjoy the Peugeot 308 for 10,000 miles a year at an astounding £157 a month

Our Car Deal of the Day for 5 March is the debonair Peugeot 308 with a plentiful mileage limit
5 Mar 2024
Car Deal of the Day: £260 per month for Hyundai’s Tucson, our favourite mid-size SUV
Kia Sportage vs Hyundai Tucson - Hyundai Tucson front
News

Car Deal of the Day: £260 per month for Hyundai’s Tucson, our favourite mid-size SUV

The Hyundai Tucson might be all the car you could ever need and at £260 per month it’s our Deal of the Day for Monday 4 March
4 Mar 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Nissan Leaf is a proper family EV for £185 per month
Nissan Leaf - front
News

Car Deal of the Day: Nissan Leaf is a proper family EV for £185 per month

Well-built, practical and refined are all great reasons to get a Nissan Leaf - our Deal of the Day from 1 March
1 Mar 2024

Most Popular

New Volkswagen Passat 2024 review: VW’s trust in Skoda was a wise move
Volkswagen Passat - front
Road tests

New Volkswagen Passat 2024 review: VW’s trust in Skoda was a wise move

The new Volkswagen Passat has been developed by Skoda alongside the new Superb and it’s all the better for it
5 Mar 2024
Car Deal of the Day: enjoy the Peugeot 308 for 10,000 miles a year at an astounding £157 a month
308 vs Ceed vs Golf - 308 cornering front
News

Car Deal of the Day: enjoy the Peugeot 308 for 10,000 miles a year at an astounding £157 a month

Our Car Deal of the Day for 5 March is the debonair Peugeot 308 with a plentiful mileage limit
5 Mar 2024
Exclusive: Some Chinese cars ‘almost uninsurable’ as parts and repair support falters
BYD Seal - front cornering
News

Exclusive: Some Chinese cars ‘almost uninsurable’ as parts and repair support falters

Parts shortages and a lack of technical support are giving insurance underwriters the jitters when it comes to the new wave of Chinese cars hitting th…
6 Mar 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content