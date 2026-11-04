A combination of ‘restore’ and ‘modification’, the term restomod is typically applied to cars with restored exteriors matched to modified and updated mechanicals and technology underneath. They aim to address the desire lurking within many car enthusiasts to have classic car style matched to modern day performance, reliability and creature comforts. The best restomods on today’s market offer all this and more.

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Restomods are big business these days. As legislation has made it more difficult to build fast cars, many manufacturers have simply elected not to bother. And those that do often come up with results that are clearly constrained by the same rules.

The answer for car enthusiasts could lie in just buying something older. But you then need to go through the hassle of finding a good example of whatever it is, and then dealing with the potential reliability issues. Even after you’ve done all that, you’re potentially missing out on decades of development in the worlds of powertrains, suspension, tyres, lightweight materials and more.

A restomod in theory gives the best of both worlds. The old-school, analogue feel of a classic or modern classic car, but with all the sticky rubber, trick dampers and snazzy carbon fibre available. The downside? Doing all that is quite expensive.