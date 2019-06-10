It’s a sad but true fact that cars, both brand-new and used, are becoming more and more expensive. However, search hard enough and you can still find some excellent bargains. To make your low cost used car search as easy as possible, our experts have rounded up the very best cars for £2,000 or less right here. There’s plenty of variety up for grabs, too, with everything from a small city car to a mighty seven-seater all making an appearance on this list. You won’t be left wanting for quality, either, as these cars are still highly praised by our road-testing team, they will just have a few miles on the clock. Of course, as with any used car, any potential purchase will need a thorough inspection. There are some great deals out there, but there are also plenty of cheap cars that are way past their prime and cheap for a good reason. With the right amount of caution and research, though, you can get hold of a great car for less than the deposit on a brand-new model. The best cars for £2,000 or less Read on to find the best used car bargains for a £2,000 budget. Ford Mondeo Mk3 7 Best estate for under £2,000

We found: 2.0 TDCi Zetec, 2009, 92k miles

By the time the third-generation Ford Mondeo arrived in 2007, Ford’s rep special was selling in tiny numbers compared with the Mk1. But there was still a huge range, with lots of engines, transmissions and trims, plus three bodystyles. By this point the Mondeo was a big car compared with its predecessors and it’s not as much fun to drive as a result. But for two grand you can bag a truly accomplished family holdall that’s safe, well equipped, refined and cheap to run into the bargain. Pros Cons Plenty to buy This is a big car Carvernous load bay Poor all-round visibility Peugeot 107 Mk1 7 Best city car for under £2,000

We found: 1.0 Urban, 2009, 76k miles

Mechanically similar to the Citroen C1 and Toyota Aygo, the Peugeot 107 is more plentiful in the classifieds than its siblings, but purchase and running costs are much the same for all three. Small and light, all are fun to drive and ultra-cheap to run, thanks to replacement parts costing peanuts. Launched almost two decades ago, the 107 is dated in most ways, but that counts in its favour because its simplicity means reliability is much better thanks to there being so little to go wrong. Just be sure to buy a car with a manual gearbox, and not the alternative 2-Tronic automatic. Pros Cons Cheap to run Poor crash safety Fun to drive Built cheaply Skoda Octavia Mk2 7 Best family car for under £2,000

We found: 1.9 TDI Elegance, 2008, 100k miles

For years, taxi drivers and the police have run the Skoda Octavia because of their affordability, reliability and usability. When high-mileage users like these put their faith in a car, you know it’s a good bet. The Mk2 Octavia still looks fairly modern today, despite having arrived two decades ago. Most have covered huge mileages, but the engines are tough, especially the 1.9 TDI diesel. The manual gearboxes last well and while the DSG is slick, reliability isn’t quite so good. But buy a cherished Octavia, look after it, and it should give years of faithful service. Pros Cons Very practical Dynamically so-so Wide model range Many are neglected Suzuki Swift Mk5 7 Best supermini for under £2,000

We found: ​​1.5 GLX, 2006, 95k miles

The Suzuki Swift was originally added to the brand's price lists in the mid-eighties, but this Mk5 model is the edition that put the slightly left-field supermini on the map. The fifth-generation Swift came only as a five-door hatchback in regular guise, but the 125bhp 1.6-litre Swift Sport had just three doors, and that's the pick of the bunch if you favour fun over practicality. These start at £2,500, unless you find a high-mileage example – but don't be fazed by taking on one of these because the Swift has an excellent reliability record, helped by generally being bought by fastidious older drivers. Pros Cons Roomy cabin Small boot Excellent reliability Noisy at high speed Toyota RAV2 Mk2 7 Best SUV for under £2,000

We found: 2.0 D-4D XT3, 2005, 115k miles

2000-2006 Engines available: 1.8, 2.0 petrol, 2.0 diesel