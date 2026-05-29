Yes, you read that headline correctly – your next BMW or MINI could be built, at least in part, by a humanoid robot as BMW Group says it will deploy the cutting-edge technology in its Leipzig plant in eastern Germany from this summer.

“This will be the future of automotive production,” BMW’s head of process management and digitalisation, Michael Nikolaides, told the BBC. “If you have a humanoid form, you can pretty much set it to any workplace where a human is working today because it has the same size and the same capabilities.”

So why employ robots in the first place when they have the same capabilities as humans? Well, the cost of this type of robotics has fallen drastically in recent years, with the compact proportions of humanoid examples meaning entire factories do not need to be redesigned around them.

Advertisement - Article continues below

“The focus is on understanding where this technology can support tasks that are repetitive, physically demanding or safety-critical,” a spokesperson told Auto Express.

“The humanoid form is important because it allows this type of robot to be tested in existing production environments designed around people rather than requiring entirely new layouts from the outset. The aim is to relieve employees in suitable areas and learn how Physical AI can support future production processes.”