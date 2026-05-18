North America isn’t exactly known for a preference for ‘stick shifts’ – in fact, just 25 new cars in the USA come with manual transmissions. But one of those is the BMW M3, now including the hot CS variant.

Here in the UK, the M3 CS with an automatic gearbox arrived in saloon form some years ago. And as of last year there was even a CS Touring - something the US or Canada didn’t receive because the standard M3 Touring is homologated there anyway.

However, the North American market is getting its own back with the launch of the M3 CS Handschalter. If the latter part of that name sounds familiar, you might remember the Z4 M40i Handschalter from a few years ago with ‘Handschalter’ denoting the addition of a manual gearbox.

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The M3 CS Handschalter comes with a six-speed manual transmission instead of the eight-speed automatic ‘box in the regular M3 CS. Along with the CS’s use of carbon fibre-reinforced plastic, forged alloy wheels, titanium exhaust and carbon-fibre bucket seats (which remove 34kg themselves), it makes the M3 CS Handschalter the lightest version of the current M3.

Among the other bespoke tweaks for the Handschalter variant of the M3 CS are the tuning of the steering and electronic control settings for the chassis, engine and gearbox. The chassis features new springs and a new rear axle link to lower the M3 CS Handschalter by 6mm compared with the regular M3. Shock absorbers from M4 CSL and auxiliary springs are fitted to the M3 CS Handschalter, too.