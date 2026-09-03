A heavily facelifted BMW 5 Series is in development – and we’ve spotted it in the final stages of testing.

The new model, seen here in all-electric i5 Touring form, promises a host of substantial updates that will bring it into line with the brand’s Neue Klasse generation of cars. We’ve already spotted the 5 Series saloon and the M5 performance version but this is our first look at the estate. The range will be revealed in early 2027, and go on sale soon after.

Three key elements in particular are expected to be the focus of major changes, the first being the exterior styling. The current car’s angular headlights and protruding grilles are set to be replaced by an entirely new set-up that references other Neue Klasse models, without mimicking them entirely.

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As we can see in these images, new headlights will sit on either side of wider ‘grilles’, both of which will be illuminated on the final production models. This set-up will give the next 5 Series a distinct ‘shark-nose’ profile, complemented by a totally revised lower bumper that will help to make this visual overhaul one of the most substantial yet seen in a mid-life update.

The rest of the body will see less dramatic changes, with a new rear bumper, rear lights and wheel designs rounding off the major alterations.