Best car bug cleaner 2026

As soon as the weather gets warmer, your car becomes a giant fly swatter. Insects appear to throw themselves against your windows, chrome and paintwork, leaving unsightly splats that can seem welded on once they have been baked in the sun. If they are left too long, they can etch into the surface, leaving permanent marks. Attempts to scrub at them will also damage the paint.

Dedicated bug cleaners work by dissolving the insect remains using special ingredients, so you won’t need to scrub. They can be used either as a pre-wash before a snow foam stage, or just as a quick wipe down to clear your windscreen after a long drive. After being left for a few minutes they can be rinsed away using a pressure washer or wiped with a cloth.

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In this mega test we tried 14 big-selling bug cleaners. Which one got rid of the baked-on flies best?

How we tested them

For maximum realism we captured and exterminated a whole bunch of houseflies and then squashed them against a scrap car’s bonnet. To ensure complete fairness we also made a simulated insect innards concoction, comprised of crushed cereal, milk, chopped raisins and syrup. Both the real and fake flies were left to dry on the paint in the sun and then baked on to the surface using a heat gun.