Best car bug cleaner 2026
Dead bugs are the bane of your life if you like to keep your car looking perfect in summer. That’s why a good remover is vital
As soon as the weather gets warmer, your car becomes a giant fly swatter. Insects appear to throw themselves against your windows, chrome and paintwork, leaving unsightly splats that can seem welded on once they have been baked in the sun. If they are left too long, they can etch into the surface, leaving permanent marks. Attempts to scrub at them will also damage the paint.
Dedicated bug cleaners work by dissolving the insect remains using special ingredients, so you won’t need to scrub. They can be used either as a pre-wash before a snow foam stage, or just as a quick wipe down to clear your windscreen after a long drive. After being left for a few minutes they can be rinsed away using a pressure washer or wiped with a cloth.
In this mega test we tried 14 big-selling bug cleaners. Which one got rid of the baked-on flies best?
How we tested them
For maximum realism we captured and exterminated a whole bunch of houseflies and then squashed them against a scrap car’s bonnet. To ensure complete fairness we also made a simulated insect innards concoction, comprised of crushed cereal, milk, chopped raisins and syrup. Both the real and fake flies were left to dry on the paint in the sun and then baked on to the surface using a heat gun.
Used - available now
2023 Hyundai
Kona
50,518 milesManualPetrol1.0LCash £11,102
2022 Nissan
Qashqai
12,348 milesAutomaticPetrol1.3LCash £19,800
2023 Nissan
Juke
69,831 milesManualPetrol1.0LCash £10,300
2023 Land Rover
Range Rover Velar
38,543 milesAutomaticDiesel2.0LCash £28,220
The bugshifting products were then sprayed onto the mess as instructed, left to dwell for the suggested time and then either rinsed with a pressure washer or wiped with a clean microfibre cloth – again according to each maker’s instructions.
The effectiveness was then scored, along with ease of use, compatibility with wax coatings, and value for money.
Reviews
We've put the top bug removal sprays through their paces, here's how they rank...
CarPlan No1 Super Bug
- Rating: 5 stars
- Price: around £11
- Cost per 100ml: around £1.83
- Contact: mymotorworld.com
Key to the CarPlan’s effectiveness seems to be its gel-like formula. While the watery rivals soon dribbled off the test bonnet, the No1 Super Bug’s bright orange gloop stood firm. This must allow the active ingredients to work more efficiently, because the test paint was almost completely clear after one wipe.
It’s not the cheapest in the test but is near the top of the value chart thanks to a bigger 600ml bottle, and you’re likely to use less because the gel doesn’t flow away.
Maniac Line Insect Remover
- Rating: 4.5 stars
- Price: around £8.75
- Cost per 100ml: around £1.75
- Contact: cleanandshiny.co.uk
We’d never tried any product from this Italian brand before but were immediately impressed – especially with the price comfortably under £10.
Although described as a gel, it’s not as thick as the CarPlan, but nevertheless it is still gloopy enough to ensure it lingers on sloped surfaces. Then, after being left for a minute, it can either be wiped with a microfibre or rinsed with a jet. It left just a tiny amount of residue which required an extra squirt and wipe. Like the CarPlan, the formula won’t harm wax or other protective coatings.
Angelwax Revenge
- Rating: 4 stars
- Price: around £10
- Cost per 100ml: around £2
- Contact: angelwax.co.uk
If you need to treat a whole panel or windscreen quickly, and have access to a pressure washer for the rinse, the Angelwax is a really effective option.
It is of a far more watery consistency than the other products on the podium but the spray pattern means it can cover larger areas with a thin film of Revenge much faster.
After leaving it to dwell for three to four minutes as instructed and rinsing with the washer, it took away small insects easily, but bigger bugs needed an extra squirt.
Turtle Wax Insect Remover
- Rating: 4 stars
- Price: around £7
- Cost per 100ml: around £1.40
- Contact: turtlewax.co.uk
Like most Turtle Wax products, this insect remover is great value and pretty effective.
Unusually, the bottle instructions suggest that the area is rinsed before the thick liquid is sprayed onto the bugs, but after being left to dwell for a minute it cleared most of the mess.
It would have finished higher, but the aggressive formula will remove your protective wax coatings along with the insects.
Mothers Speed Bug & Tar Remover
- Rating: 4 stars
- Price: around £10.50
- Cost per 100ml: around £1.95
- Contact: motherscarcare.co.uk
Unlike all the other products in this test, the Mothers is dispensed through an aerosol spray.
Direct it onto the panel and the liquid bursts into a thick foam that clings, even on vertical surfaces. Better still, it only requires 30 seconds of dwell time before you either rinse or wipe away the insects.
Only the faintest speck of our debris was left, but sadly it will take your wax coatings away, too.
CarPro BugOut
- Rating: 3.5 stars
- Price: around £10
- Cost per 100ml: around £2
- Contact: cleanyourcar.co.uk
The oddly vague instructions for the BugOut product mainly consist of scary-sounding warnings and are a little light on detail of how to actually use the remover.
We plumped for the wipe-away option followed by a quick rinse, and the CarPro did a decent job of clearing the mess from our panel. It’s safe for waxes, too. However, it doesn’t do anything better than our test winners.
Car Gods Thanatos Bug & Sap Remover
- Rating: 3.5 stars
- Price: around £11
- Cost per 100ml: around £2.20
- Contact: cargods.com
You won’t miss the bright-pink Thanatos on your shelf, or on your clothes when it drips out of the leaky lid when you shake the bottle as instructed.
Once you are over this annoyance it does a good job of clearing smaller bugs in a short time, making it a good pre-wash for panels. The Angelwax is more effective and cheaper, though.
Infinity Wax Insect Strip
- Rating: 3.5 stars
- Price: around £10
- Cost per 100ml: around £2
- Contact: infinitywax.com
Although it already looks reasonable value, the Infinity Wax can be stretched further by diluting it down to 10:1 if you’ve only splatted a few smaller insects.
We tried it at full strength, and the oily spray did a good job of shifting the bugs. Bear in mind that it contains a small amount of solvent, so will strip away any protective wax on your paint.
Autoglym Active Insect Remover
- Rating: 3.5 stars
- Price: around £12
- Cost per 100ml: around £2.40
- Contact: autoglym.com
Autoglym’s Active Insect Remover squirts out of the bottle and instantly becomes a foam that clings to the paint without dribbling.
It needed to be left for just 30 seconds, which was long enough to move a decent amount of our bug remains with a couple of wipes from our cloth.
It’s safe to use on waxed and coated paintwork, too, but looks rather expensive in this company.
Gtechniq W8 Bug Remover
- Rating: 3 stars
- Price: around £10
- Cost per 100ml: around £2
- Contact: gtechniq.co.uk
The W8 is designed to treat large insect-splattered areas such as bumpers and windscreens, and the fine spray makes it easy to cover a panel quickly.
It should then be left for five minutes before rinsing off – which is unusually long. It was fine on smaller flies but struggled on bigger debris.
It’s safe to use with waxes and coatings, but there is little to make us recommend it over rivals.
P&S Bug Off Insect Remover
- Rating: 3 stars
- Price: around £12
- Cost per 100ml: around £2.50
- Contact: cleanandshiny.co.uk
Given that it is described as an “industrial-strength formula”, it will come as no surprise that the P&S contains ingredients that will take off your protective waxes.
We could forgive that if it was especially effective, but the Bug Off didn’t perform any better than our wax-friendly, cheaper leaders. On the positive side, it only needs to dwell for one minute and can be diluted up to 5:1.
Poorboy’s World Bug Squash
- Rating: 3 stars
- Price: around £13
- Cost per 100ml: around £2.75
- Contact: poorboysworld.co.uk
Unusually for an insect remover that can also tackle tar spots, the Bug Squash doesn’t have ingredients that will strip existing sealants or wax from your paint.
It can also be used diluted up to 3:1 if you want to make it seem better value, but even used neat the liquid is very watery. Either way, the Bug Squash is more expensive and not as effective as our winners.
Muc-Off Bug & Tar Remover
- Rating: 2.5 stars
- Price: around £6
- Cost per 100ml: around £2.40
- Contact: muc-off.com
The tiny 250ml bottle means the Muc-Off is small enough to keep in your glove box and pull out when you are faced with a particularly unsightly splat. There is even a pocket-sized 100ml size designed for motorcyclists.
It might be more effective on tar than bugs though, because it struggled to shift our splats, and the small size makes it look poor value.
Alchemy De-Bug
- Rating: 2.5 stars
- Price: around £10
- Cost per 100ml: around £2
- Contact: alchemycarcare.co.uk
Scant instructions mean it’s tricky to know exactly how to use the De-Bug, or if it is safe to be used with wax coatings.
Unfortunately, the watery spray ran straight off our slightly sloped test panel. After being left to dwell for a minute, we rinsed the remnants away with a pressure washer but saw plenty of our bug and fake bug remains left behind.
Verdict
CarPlan’s No1 has a gel-like formula that clings and gets to work effectively. It’s reasonable value and safe on wax coatings too. If you want to bust bugs, it’s our Best Buy. Second goes to the Maniac Line Insect Remover, which is slightly cheaper and almost as effective. For covering larger areas of smaller splats, we’d reach for the Angelwax Revenge. It takes third place.
- CarPlan No1 Super Bug
- Maniac Line Insect Remover
- Angelwax Revenge
Click here to discover which kit came out on top in our Car Product Awards...