Every year since 1988, we’ve tested more than 600 car-care products and accessories, putting them through our rigorous trials to see if they are worth your money. We always look at them from a consumer’s perspective; if a car wax claims to have exotic materials and costs hundreds more than an old favourite, we will see if the difference is visible without having to look through a microscope.

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This year there have been some interesting trends and innovations. We’ve seen the continued surge of bargain-priced tools, treatments and tech from China, mainly sold through online outlets. Most are offered at prices that seem suspiciously cheap. However, we’ve put these through the same tests as the more established brands and have found that some are genuinely good. There’s no denying that others are a complete waste of your cash, though.

We’ve also seen a surge in car-care chemicals that claim to use ceramic and graphene ingredients, supposedly bringing miraculous benefits and protection – at a price. As always, we let the results of our trials tell the truth.

Below you will see the highlights of the past year’s tests, including in the most popular categories such as tyres, dash cams and pressure washers. The awards showcase the very best in their sectors, judged on their performance, ease of use and value. The Best Buy in each segment is a worthy winner, but you might find one of the Commended products will better suit your needs or budget.