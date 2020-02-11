Best new cars for under £200 per month

A brand new car for less than £200 per month is easier to find than you may have first thought. Thanks to a variety of affordable finance deals there are some genuine bargains to be found, and we’ve done the hard work for you.

The up-front price of a car has become less and less relevant in recent times. For most motorists, it’s about how much they’ll have to pay a month to get behind the wheel, and one of the most popular ways to do this is leasing.

Also known as Personal Contract Hire, leasing is best thought of as a long-term rental agreement, because you never own the car. Leasing is ideal for people who are happy to hand back the vehicle at the end of the agreement. It lets them take advantage of typically lower monthly payments than a Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) or Hire Purchase (HP) arrangement because you aren’t building up any equity to own the car in the end. That said, there are some tempting PCP and HP offers out there if you do ultimately want to take ownership of the car.

These prices are representative of the kind of deals that are available on the UK market at the time of publication. For each model, we've linked to our Auto Express Find a Car deals pages. These pull together the best deals from a range of top providers so that you can find out exactly what's available right now.

Citroen C3 Origin - £168 per month