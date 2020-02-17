Best new cars for under £300 per month

If you’ve got £300 per month to spend on a new car, there are all manner of different vehicles you could choose from. A wide variety of family cars, SUVs and even electric cars can be found within your budget and lots of them have performed very well in our tests. To give you a solid starting point, we’ve picked the best new cars for under £300 a month in the list below.

At present, the majority of the car finance deals with the lowest monthly prices are on a Personal Contract Hire basis. This is an agreement where you will lease the car for a limited period of time, but will not have the option to own the car at the end of your contract.

If you would like the option of owning the car, we’ve also included some Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) deals. These tend to work out more expensive in terms of monthly payments but you will have the opportunity to own your car at the end of the deal, subject to a final lump sum.

With every Personal Contract Hire deal, we've also linked to our Find a Car deals pages so that you can view the very latest offers from a range of top providers.

Cupra Born