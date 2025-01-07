SHM Afeela 1 unveiled: tech brand Sony’s first car, with a little help from Honda

Sony has officially launched its entry into the automotive sector, with the Afeela 1. Developed in partnership with Honda, it’s now available to order. But only in California.

Sony Honda Mobility (SHM) launched its new EV at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, confirming a $89,900 (£71,794) entry price for the Origin, the lower of two trim levels, rising to £102,900 (£82,182) for the Signature version. California residents can secure an early car with a $200 refundable deposit, with deliveries slated for mid 2026. SHM said that it will expand to other US states and into Japan on a similar timeframe, but further markets are yet to be confirmed.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Powertrain details are scarce at the moment, aside from a quoted 300-mile target range figure. The Afeela 1 is expected, however, to use the same electric underpinnings as Honda’s first two 0 Series EVs, which are due to be revealed in near-production-ready prototype form, at CES.

The specification is clearer, with all cars getting a three-year subscription to the personalised mobility experience that SHM hopes will attract consumers to its new car.

This includes Afeela Intelligent Drive, Afeela Personal Agent, what Sony Honda calls “a selection of immersive entertainment content”, 5G data connectivity and digital customisation packages.

The Personal Agent has, according to SHM, been developed to converse with occupants, rather than acting as a voice-control system, and will proactively communicate around comfort and entertainment topics. It will be able to, for instance, tell a story to keep younger passengers occupied.

The Intelligent Drive system uses more than 40 cameras to collect data from the car’s surroundings and provide advanced driver assistance, with the surrounding environment depicted on the in-car screens.

Inside there are displays placed in an optimum position for each seat, according to SHM, and able to show content from in-car entertainment partners including Amazon Music, Audible, Spotify, TikTok and Zoom.

“Sony Honda Mobility strives to evolve relationships with people through intelligent mobility and revolutionise the travel experience,” said SHM CEO Yasuhide Mizuno.

The Afeela 1 has been teased in concept form at CES in both the two previous years, and will be built in Ohio, USA.

Want the latest car news in your inbox? Sign up to the free Auto Express email newsletter...