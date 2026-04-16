Chery Holding Group is on track to launch a new commercial vehicle arm aimed at out-competing legacy van offerings like the Ford Transit and Volkswagen Transporter. Taking the form of a new brand by the name of Delivan, the venture is promising the same high-tech/low-price combination that’s made Chery’s road cars such a success.

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Delivan will launch with a series of concept vehicles at next week’s Commercial Vehicle Show at the Birmingham NEC, before a stream of production-ready models arrive in 2027. So far, Delivan has only revealed a couple of teaser images showing the silhouettes of models that we could see as an indication of what to expect.

The vehicles include a mid-size panel van with variable roof heights, plus a double-cab flat bed model. The silhouettes also reveal a true mono-volume shape, which sees the bonnet and windscreen retain a nearly straight line, rather than having a defined bonnet as we see on vans like the Transit and Transporter.

Commenting on the upcoming launch, Jolly Yang, VP of Chery Commercial Vehicle and CEO of Delivan said: “This is a defining moment for Chery Commercial Vehicle as we take our first step into the European market at the Commercial Vehicle Show. Europe represents one of the most advanced and demanding commercial vehicle environments in the world, and it is exactly where we want to demonstrate the strength of our vision, our technology and our long-term commitment.

“Our presence in Birmingham is not just about showcasing concepts, but about starting meaningful conversations with partners, customers and media as we build towards our European introduction in 2026 and beyond.”

Chery Holding Group (CHG) was the parent company of Chery Auto – the one behind the phenomenally successful Jaecoo and Omoda brands – but split that entity out in 2025. However, its expansion plans are just as ambitious thanks to the creation of Chery CV, under which the ‘Delivan’ brand will sit.

While Delivan suggests that electrification is key to its strategy, the brand has not confirmed whether it will launch exclusively with electric models, or offer hybrid powertrain options too. In any case, Delivan is not the first new Chinese commercial vehicle company to arrive in the UK, but the scale and network behind its passenger car ranges means it looks well placed to deliver success, excuse the pun, when it arrives in 2027.

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