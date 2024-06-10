Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Reinstate EV grant and cut VAT on public charging, say Lib Dems

A £600 million investment proposed in the Liberal Democrat manifesto aims to bolster EV charging network and reduce the cost of charging, fuel and insurance

by: Tom Jervis
10 Jun 2024
Auto Express creative director Darren Wilson charging the Lexus RZ

The Liberal Democrats have launched their manifesto for the 2024 general election and it promises the return of the plug-in car grant for electric car buyers. Alongside this the Lib Dems want more easily accessible and cheaper EV charging, as well as a crackdown on potholes, sky-high car insurance and rising fuel prices.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Lib Dems’ focus on electrifying our roads centres around the reinstatement of the 2030 ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel-powered vehicles, which was recently extended to 2035 by the Conservative government. 

To entice private drivers into EVs, the Liberal Democrats say they’ll reinstate the plug-in car grant. This taxpayer-funded incentive was discontinued in June 2022, but previously provided EV buyers with £1,500 (down from the original £5,000) towards the price of a new electric model.

The Lib Dems have also pledged to improve the effectiveness of the UK’s charging network. The party says it will vastly upgrade the National Grid in order to facilitate the rollout of more EV chargers, “including residential on-street points and ultra-fast chargers at service stations”. 

Also on the Lib Dems agenda is cutting VAT on public charging to just five per cent, bringing it in line with the VAT cost of charging at home. Currently, drivers pay 20 per cent VAT when using public charging, with the average cost per kilowatt-hour for an rapid/ultra-rapid charger (those that charge at speeds of over 50kW) sitting at around 80 pence. Such a cut in sales tax would bring this figure down to 68 pence per kilowatt hour, saving drivers roughly the equivalent of £4.30 for a typical 20-80 per cent top-up of the UK’s best-selling EV, the 60kWh Tesla Model Y RWD.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Other motoring-related pledges by the Liberal Democrats include fixing the UK’s current pothole problem – more budget and power will be allocated to local authorities to solve this issue – and protecting motorists from what the party refers to as “rip-offs, including unfair insurance and petrol prices”, although details of how they intend to do that are not provided in the manifesto.

So how much will this all cost? The Lib Dems say the total damage to the taxpayer is around £600 million, suggesting its ambitions are limited. The road-building industry estimates that £16 billion is needed to fix Britain’s roads, while the previous plug-in grant cost the government £1.6 billion over the course of its run between 2011 and 2022.

The Lib Dems will find their £600m, according to the manifesto, from levies on the big banks which they say will pour an extra £4 billion into the country’s coffers. More money will also come from a reform of capital gains tax, a tax on frequent flyers and a crackdown on tax avoidance schemes.

The Liberal Democrats are the second of the main seven parties to announce their manifesto for 2024; the Green Party announced its pledges for this year’s election last week, with the Conservatives, Labour, Reform UK, SNP and Plaid Cymru all set to announce their visions for the nation later this week.

Want the latest car news in your inbox? Sign up to the free Auto Express email newsletter...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him throwing away his dignity by filming videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

‘Car cannibalism’ on the rise: criminals strip cars for parts in public, confident police won’t show
News

‘Car cannibalism’ on the rise: criminals strip cars for parts in public, confident police won’t show

Cars parked on the street are increasingly being targeted for hard to find parts, as police response proves ineffectual
10 Jun 2024
Tories pledge to scrap ULEZ extension and ban pay-per-mile taxes for drivers
City Driving
News

Tories pledge to scrap ULEZ extension and ban pay-per-mile taxes for drivers

The Conservatives’ ‘Backing Drivers Bill’ will ban road pricing, force local referendums on 20mph schemes, and scrap ULEZ extension
10 Jun 2024
New EV battery passport reveals environmental impact of electric cars
Volvo EX90 - front action
News

New EV battery passport reveals environmental impact of electric cars

Battery passports will become a legal requirement on all EVs in 2027, providing a breakdown of what impact manufacturing the car has had on the enviro…
7 Jun 2024
Big electric car discounts are “unsustainable” as private sales fall again
Hyundai Kona Electric connected to a rapid-charging station
News

Big electric car discounts are “unsustainable” as private sales fall again

The car industry pushes for VAT reductions on EV sales and charging after the general election, to help meet ZEV Mandate requirements
5 Jun 2024

Most Popular

New Nissan Qashqai 2024 facelift review: updates make popular SUV more appealing
Nissan Qashqai N-Design e-Power - front
Road tests

New Nissan Qashqai 2024 facelift review: updates make popular SUV more appealing

The updated Nissan Qashqai gets a new look and some significant tech improvements
7 Jun 2024
Car Deal of the Day: rugged Dacia Sandero Stepway for the same money as a standard Sandero
Dacia Sandero Stepway - front
News

Car Deal of the Day: rugged Dacia Sandero Stepway for the same money as a standard Sandero

Our Car Deal of the Day for 7 June is a new limited-time finance offer for Dacia’s jacked-up supermini
7 Jun 2024
New Renault Captur 2024 facelift review: stylish small SUV gets welcome updates
Renault Captur facelift - front
Road tests

New Renault Captur 2024 facelift review: stylish small SUV gets welcome updates

The Renault Captur SUV gets a sharper look and more kit as part of a 2024 facelift
7 Jun 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content