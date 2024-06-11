What are the tories going to do for us? Pay-per-mile road tax ban in 2024 Conservative manifesto

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced the Conservative Party’s manifesto ahead of the 2024 general election and it has some interesting offerings to motorists.

The document sets out the numerous pledges we’ve heard during the campaign and previously, including the recently announced Backing Drivers Bill which aims to impose restrictions surrounding blanket 20mph zones, a ban on pay-per-mile road tax schemes and a reversal of the recent expansion of ULEZ to outer London.

This proposed set of new laws will put into motion several of the pledges made last year as part of the government’s so-called ‘Plan For Drivers’. While restrictions on blanket 20mph zones in England were first detailed in October 2023, the proposed rules now extend to Wales. The bill would also require such schemes to be put to a local referendum and give residents a ‘right to challenge’ controversial pre-existing schemes – including Low Traffic Neighbourhoods (LTNs) introduced by councils.

The Conservatives’ ban on pay-per-mile ‘road pricing’, which runs contrary to recommendations made in 2022 by the Transport Select Committee that the government should explore such a scheme, is also highlighted in the manifesto. Transport Secretary Mark Harper claimed a pay-per-mile tax model would inevitably “price the poorest off our roads”, when he announced the party’s policy in recent days.