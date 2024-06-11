Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

What are the tories going to do for us? Pay-per-mile road tax ban in 2024 Conservative manifesto

Conservative Party election manifesto pledges to address multiple issues facing drivers, including rules surrounding tax and the standard of our roads

by: Tom Jervis
11 Jun 2024
London Roads

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced the Conservative Party’s manifesto ahead of the 2024 general election and it has some interesting offerings to motorists. 

The document sets out the numerous pledges we’ve heard during the campaign and previously, including the recently announced Backing Drivers Bill which aims to impose restrictions surrounding blanket 20mph zones, a ban on pay-per-mile road tax schemes and a reversal of the recent expansion of ULEZ to outer London.

This proposed set of new laws will put into motion several of the pledges made last year as part of the government’s so-called ‘Plan For Drivers’. While restrictions on blanket 20mph zones in England were first detailed in October 2023, the proposed rules now extend to Wales. The bill would also require such schemes to be put to a local referendum and give residents a ‘right to challenge’ controversial pre-existing schemes – including Low Traffic Neighbourhoods (LTNs) introduced by councils.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Conservatives’ ban on pay-per-mile ‘road pricing’, which runs contrary to recommendations made in 2022 by the Transport Select Committee that the government should explore such a scheme, is also highlighted in the manifesto. Transport Secretary Mark Harper claimed a pay-per-mile tax model would inevitably “price the poorest off our roads”, when he announced the party’s policy in recent days.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The Conservative Party has also said it would “unilaterally reverse” the latest expansion of the capital's controversial Ultra-Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ), even though London’s Labour mayor Sadiq Khan was re-elected last year with expansion as a key policy. However, the Conservatives say that the impact of ULEZ has only resulted in a “‘moderate’ to ‘minor’ impact on emissions” and while the government does not yet have the power to reverse the scheme, the new Backing Driver’s Bill would give it the means to do so

Outside the Backing Drivers Bill, the Conservatives have promised to enable mayors and local authorities to bypass current restrictions and build ‘strategic’ new roads in order to improve traffic flow. The party has also doubled down on its £8.3 billion pledge – funded by the cancellation of the second phase of HS2 – to address the UK’s pothole problem.

Finally, the Conservatives have reaffirmed their commitment to PumpWatch – the scheme that aims to provide all motorists with live fuel pricing data – as well as the development of a universal National Parking Platform app, which is being designed to simplify the payment process at public car parks.

The announcement of the Conservative Party manifesto comes a day after the Liberal Democrats unveiled their plans which included a reinstatement of the EV plug-in car grant. More of the major parties are expected to announce their election manifestos later this week, with Labour’s conference scheduled for Thursday 13 June.

Subscribe to the UK's favourite car magazine: get Auto Express delivered every week...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him throwing away his dignity by filming videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Voluntary accessibility standard for electric car chargers is failing, new data shows
EV charger access
News

Voluntary accessibility standard for electric car chargers is failing, new data shows

According to data from Vauxhall, only 2.3 per cent of on-street EV chargers accommodate disabled drivers
10 Jun 2024
Reinstate EV grant and cut VAT on public charging, say Lib Dems
Auto Express creative director Darren Wilson charging the Lexus RZ
News

Reinstate EV grant and cut VAT on public charging, say Lib Dems

A £600 million investment proposed in the Liberal Democrat manifesto aims to bolster EV charging network and reduce the cost of charging, fuel and ins…
10 Jun 2024
‘Car cannibalism’ on the rise: criminals strip cars for parts in public, confident police won’t show
News

‘Car cannibalism’ on the rise: criminals strip cars for parts in public, confident police won’t show

Cars parked on the street are increasingly being targeted for hard to find parts, as police response proves ineffectual
10 Jun 2024
Tories pledge to scrap ULEZ extension and ban pay-per-mile taxes for drivers
City Driving
News

Tories pledge to scrap ULEZ extension and ban pay-per-mile taxes for drivers

The Conservatives’ ‘Backing Drivers Bill’ will ban road pricing, force local referendums on 20mph schemes, and scrap ULEZ extension
10 Jun 2024

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: rugged Dacia Sandero Stepway for the same money as a standard Sandero
Dacia Sandero Stepway - front
News

Car Deal of the Day: rugged Dacia Sandero Stepway for the same money as a standard Sandero

Our Car Deal of the Day for 7 June is a new limited-time finance offer for Dacia’s jacked-up supermini
7 Jun 2024
BMW 5 Series vs Mercedes E-Class: which is the elite executive car?
BMW 5 Series and Mercedes E-Class - front tracking
Car group tests

BMW 5 Series vs Mercedes E-Class: which is the elite executive car?

We put the latest versions of these German rivals’ executive saloons to the test to discover which is the chairman of the board
8 Jun 2024
New Renault Captur 2024 facelift review: stylish small SUV gets welcome updates
Renault Captur facelift - front
Road tests

New Renault Captur 2024 facelift review: stylish small SUV gets welcome updates

The Renault Captur SUV gets a sharper look and more kit as part of a 2024 facelift
7 Jun 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content