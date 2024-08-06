Car insurance prices fall for the first time in 2 years

For the first time in two years, car insurance prices came down in the second quarter of 2024, but ethnic minorities and those with high levels of debt are still being forced to pay more on average for premiums.

Earlier this year, Citizens Advice (CA) told the Transport Select Committee that many motorists are being discriminated against by higher-than-average car insurance prices. The existence of what has often been described as the “insurance postcode lottery” has long meant that those living in areas populated with a larger proportion of people of colour are consistently quoted higher insurance premiums when covering their cars.

This pattern cannot be solely attributed to high crime rates in these areas. In its newest report, CA compared premiums from predominantly non-white neighbourhoods to those with similar rates of crime but different ethnic demographics and found that those living in areas with larger numbers of people of colour were charged on average £307 more per year for car insurance than white people.

It’s not just ethnic minorities that are being unfairly penalised, either; Citizen’s Advice analysed data from its debt clients and found that those who owed large sums of money are typically also charged more than average for car insurance. According to CA’s data, people in debt typically pay around 23 per cent more for car insurance, with this rising to 71 per cent for those in debt who are also from ethnic minority groups.