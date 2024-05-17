UK faces “epidemic” of young uninsured drivers

Soaring car insurance premiums have pushed many young people to drive without coverage, resulting in a spike in the number of individuals convicted for driving with no insurance.

That’s how road safety charity IAM RoadSmart interprets the latest police data, which suggests the number of drivers aged 17-20 years old found to be driving without car insurance has risen by as much as 200 per cent since 2021.

With the average cost of insurance for young drivers having risen by as much as 77 per cent in the last year, IAM Road Smart says that the number of IN10 endorsements – the code used by police to label a case of someone driving without insurance – has risen by over a quarter (28%) in 2023 alone. In total, 6,316 17 to 20 year-olds were found to be doing so last year, with another 11,103 cases in the 21 to 24 year-old age category.

Those found to be driving without any third party risk insurance are liable for a £300 fine and six points on their licence; given that the Road Traffic (New Drivers) Act limits those who have only held their licence for two years to a maximum of six penalty points, this could lead to many having their licence revoked.