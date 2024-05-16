Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Young drivers “priced off the roads” as car insurance for 17-year-olds hits £3,500

While drivers of all ages are suffering from spiralling premiums, data shows the youngest are being hit hardest

by: Tom Jervis
16 May 2024
Car insurance form, car key and a model car

Young drivers are being faced with sky-high insurance premiums. Rising prices mean that 17-year-olds are now being quoted, on average, as much as £3,500 per year for car insurance.

That’s a 77 per cent rise year-on-year for the youngest cohort of new drivers, according to price comparison site Quotezone. It also brings the average cost of covering a teenage driver to around the £3,000 mark – over £2,000 more than the average premium for older drivers.

Things aren’t that much easier for older teens, either, with 19 year-olds being quoted an average of £2,435 per year for car insurance. These steep rises are well above what is being seen for the rest of the population, with the average cost for cover rising by 34 percent last year, according to the Association for British Insurers (ABI).

Advertisement - Article continues below

Quotezone’s CEO Gregg Wilson said that such high premiums mean that young drivers “are being priced off the roads.”

“Learning to drive comes with a lot of costs, including driving lessons, tests, tax and insurance,” he explained. “As the average insurance price for 17-19 year-olds now approaches £3,000 at the start of the year, many are unable to afford getting behind the wheel after passing their test.”

As alluded to earlier, it’s not just young people feeling the pinch when it comes to insurance costs, either; earlier this year, Citizens Advice told the government’s Treasury Select Committee that some people are faced with the “impossible choice of whether to pay for their car insurance or put food on the table”.

Do you think insurance premiums for young drivers are out of control? Tell us your thoughts in the comments section below...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him throwing away his dignity by filming videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

How much do driving lessons cost?
Driving lessons
Tips & advice

How much do driving lessons cost?

Your guide to the cost of driving lessons, and how much money you’ll need to pass your test and get your licence
14 May 2024
Practical driving test tips: how to prepare and pass
REd driving school, learner driver
Tips & advice

Practical driving test tips: how to prepare and pass

Are you ready for your practical driving test? Prepare for the big day with our guide and top tips for passing.
3 May 2024
Cheapest cars to insure in the UK 2024
Cheapest cars to insure - header image
Best cars & vans

Cheapest cars to insure in the UK 2024

Looking for a car that’s cheap to insure? We’ve listed the cars with the cheapest insurance group ratings on sale in the UK today
8 Mar 2024
Motorway driving lessons: what to expect
Learner drivers on Motorway
Tips & advice

Motorway driving lessons: what to expect

The thought of driving on a motorway can be intimidating for a learner driver but our guide will help boost your knowledge and confidence.
1 Feb 2024

Most Popular

Ooh la la: new DS flagship to get inspiration from world’s coolest car
DS flagship - exclusive image
News

Ooh la la: new DS flagship to get inspiration from world’s coolest car

The iconic Citroen DS was voted the world’s coolest car by our readers and now DS is aiming for the same success with its new premium flagship
15 May 2024
Kia EV6 gets bigger battery, interior upgrades and EV9-inspired facelift
2024 Kia EV6 GT Line - front static
News

Kia EV6 gets bigger battery, interior upgrades and EV9-inspired facelift

The facelifted EV6 should arrive in UK showrooms before the end of the year
14 May 2024
‘Vauxhall listened to criticism and cut its electric car prices, now other brands need to follow suit’
Opinion - Vauxhall Corsa Electric
Opinion

‘Vauxhall listened to criticism and cut its electric car prices, now other brands need to follow suit’

Mike Rutheford thinks electric car prices are still far too expensive
12 May 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content