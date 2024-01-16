Average cost of UK car insurance nudges £1,000 - a 58% increase in 12 months

The latest info from the Confused.com insurance price index reveals that UK drivers are now paying an average of £995 for cover, a whopping 58 per cent rise compared to 12 months ago.

Young drivers have been hit hardest, with 17-20 year olds facing increases that often surpass £1,000 per year, and 18 year olds typically now having to pay out more than £3,000 for their annual cover.

The current prices are unsurprisingly the highest on record in the UK, but at least the rate of rises - which many drivers feel are extortionate - may be beginning to ease. The Confused.com index, which is based on more than 6 million insurance quotes per quarter, shows that prices rose by 18 percent in spring 2023, 19 percent in the summer, but ‘only’ 8 percent in the last three months of the year.

As well as differences for age groups, rises for quotes can vary by region, too. The average Northern Ireland premium is now £1,051, while a 64 percent rise for Central Scotland means premiums have doubled in two years to an average of £897.

Drivers in London are hit hardest, as usual though, with those in inner London facing £1,607 average premiums and outer-Londoners paying £1,291.