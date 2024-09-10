Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Is your job title adding £££s to your car insurance?

New data shows warehouse workers, healthcare assistants and chefs are hit hardest with the highest car insurance quotes

By:Chris Rosamond
10 Sep 2024
Car insurance

Filling out car insurance forms to arrange a policy is nobody’s idea of fun but the choices you make when completing the paperwork can have a major impact on the price you end up paying. Car insurance comparison site Quotezone has compared car insurance costs for 100,000 policies, and determined which job titles have the best and worst effects on your insurance premium.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Warehouse workers come off worst in the survey, facing insurance costs almost 40 per cent higher than the average driver. According to Quotezone, the average policy today costs £984.56, but warehouse workers are typically paying a whopping £1,371.67.

If you’re a healthcare assistant, working in a care home, hospital or medical clinic, you’re almost as hard hit with a premium that’s likely to be a chunky 36 per cent higher than the average driver is paying. Chefs are also seemingly in the firing line for insurance companies, as the data suggests that as a group they’re paying 30 per cent over the odds. This is not due to the proliferation of celebrity chefs with fancy car collections, the comparison site suggests, but rather a result of the unsociable hours, high pressure working environments and demanding schedules faced by the kitchen workers.

While insurers base their prices on risk analysis, which can be affected by work and lifestyle factors such as those faced by shift workers like the aforementioned, Quotezone suggests it’s reasonable for drivers looking for insurance to tweak the wording of their job title if it’s going to save them cash on a premium “as long as the chosen title is accurate and describes the job that they do”. For example, it’s suggested that Healthcare Assistants could try Care Worker or Care Assistant when applying for cover.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

When there are losers in any system there must be winners, and in the case of cheaper car insurance it’s teachers, civil servants and HGV drivers who are doing best. Typically, they’re able to attract quotes that are up to 41 per cent better than the national insurance premium average.

The biggest rewards come at retirement age though, with pensioners enjoying premiums that are as much as 50 per cent lower than the national average.

According to the survey, around a quarter of drivers are unaware their job title can affect their premium at all, but of the nearly 40 per cent who have tried tweaking their title, almost two thirds netted a saving. However, close to a third of those surveyed were worryingly unaware that an inaccurate job title could invalidate their insurance altogether.

Job (Top 20 Most Popular Jobs in the UK)Ave. Car Insurance Premium (Q2 2024)Price difference compared to national average
Warehouse worker£1,371.670.39
Healthcare Assistant£1,343.130.36
Chef£1,279.440.3
Sales Assistant£1,240.680.26
Shop Assistant£1,193.980.21
Accountant£1,148.910.17
Customer Advisor£1,148.550.16
Cleaner£1,110.660.13
Unemployed£1,036.090.05
Company Director£997.950.01
Factory Worker£971.17-1%
Delivery Driver£966.50-2%
Assistant Teacher£874.45-11%
Houseperson (Housewife or Househusband)£838.43-15%
Administration Assistant£825.46-16%
Nurse£741.16-25%
Teacher£664.12-33%
Civil Servant£589.12-40%
HGV Driver£580.57-41%
Retired£492.08-50%

Looking at getting a new car but you're worried about the insurance costs? Take a look at the cheapest cars to insure...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Chris Rosamond
Current affairs and features editor

Chris covers all aspects of motoring life for Auto Express. Over a long career he has contributed news and car reviews to brands such as Autocar, WhatCar?, PistonHeads, Goodwood and The Motor Trader.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car manufacturers look to ration petrol car sales as ZEV mandate looms
Corsa Electric

Car manufacturers look to ration petrol car sales as ZEV mandate looms

EV sales made up 22 per cent of new car sales in August, but manufacturers are still considering holding back ICE sales to hit government targets
News
6 Sep 2024
Double daytime M62 motorway closure this weekend to cause significant disruption
UK Motorway

Double daytime M62 motorway closure this weekend to cause significant disruption

Motorists have been told to plan ahead and use diversions as the M62 is shut between Manchester and Leeds
News
6 Sep 2024
Car insurance scams: expert advice on how to avoid them
Car insurance crash scams

Car insurance scams: expert advice on how to avoid them

A top expert from the Insurance Fraud Bureau gives us the lowdown on common car insurance scams and ways to protect yourself from them.
News
5 Sep 2024
“Alarming” number of motorists don’t give learner drivers enough room
REd driving school, learner driver

“Alarming” number of motorists don’t give learner drivers enough room

Despite the Highway Code instructing motorists to be “particularly patient” when it comes to learner drivers, the AA says an alarming number “don’t gi…
News
3 Sep 2024

Most Popular

Half of drivers think a new pair of tyres should go on the car's front wheels, but they're wrong
Michelin tyre tech

Half of drivers think a new pair of tyres should go on the car's front wheels, but they're wrong

New tyres must go on the rear axle, with part-worn treads moved to the front
News
5 Sep 2024
Car Deal of the Day: 10,000 miles per year in a diesel Skoda Superb for just £250 a month
Skoda Superb hatch - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: 10,000 miles per year in a diesel Skoda Superb for just £250 a month

Our Deal of the Day for 6 September is ideal for anyone looking for a car that really eats up the miles
News
6 Sep 2024
Used electric car prices are coming down and looking increasingly attractive
Opinion - used EVs

Used electric car prices are coming down and looking increasingly attractive

Deputy editor Richard Ingram casts his expert eye over the used-car market and wonders if now is the best time to switch to an EV
Opinion
9 Sep 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content