Police seize hundreds of “death trap” e-bikes used to mount pavements and run red lights

If you’ve ever wondered why your takeaway food arrived so quickly at your front door, there could be a simple answer – the delivery rider used a dangerously modified e-bike.

A Freedom of Information request by PA Media has revealed that police forces across the UK have confiscated hundreds of what have been described as “death traps”, of which the “vast majority” are used for deliveries.

Data showed that in the year leading up to August 2024, 27 forces seized a total of 937 electric bikes – a huge leap up from 511 in the preceding 12 months.

Under UK law, electric bikes, also known as e-bikes, must not have a power output exceeding 250 watts (roughly 0.3bhp in car-related terms) and cannot exceed 15.5mph.

However, forces are now regularly confiscating bikes which have been modified to travel a lot faster than the law permits; one, recently seized by the City of London Police, could reach speeds of up to 70mph.

And the process to modify them is becoming increasingly straightforward, with conversion kits widely available online for as little as £300.

Some e-bikes have also been modified to negate the need to use the pedals, transforming them, in the eyes of the law, to something more akin to an electric moped, thus requiring registration and taxation – not to mention a CBT (Compulsory Basic Training) course certificate, as a bare minimum.