Demand for diesel cars grows faster than for EVs

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has been warned by the bosses of 12 of the UK’s biggest car brands that the government’s Zero Emission Vehicle Mandate will fail without incentives for private electric car buyers.

In an open letter warning that “consumers respond to carrots not sticks” and “mandates don’t make a market”, the execs point to the “unprecedented” £2 billion they’re spending on customer discounts for EVs, without shifting the dial on demand. The latest new car registration figures show that private demand for diesel cars grew at a faster rate than for EVs in September, up 17.1 per cent compared to 3.6 per cent for electric cars.

Fines imposed for missing ZEV Mandate targets will mean reductions in investment, R&D or job cuts, the CEOs say, “with costs invariably passed on, so it is the consumer who pays”.

The punchy letter coincides with new monthly car sales figures showing that while one-in-six new car registrations are zero-emission, the dial on market share for EVs is barely moving.

“The ZEV Mandate demands 22% of every brand’s new car sales and 10% of new van sales be zero emission in 2024,” the letter states. “As an industry we will likely miss those targets and a significant number of brands face the prospect of either buying credits from another company or paying swingeing compliance payments.” Currently, the industry expects EVs to make up 18.5 per cent of the market by the end of this year, which is a considerable shortfall on the 22% target.