EVs outlasting ICE cars says Renault boss

Electric vehicles will have greater long-term life than petrol or diesel models according to Renault, with the company’s CEO Luca de Meo saying batteries are proving to have more longevity than early predictions.

“EVs will last longer than ICE because there are fewer moving parts; contrary to what people thought would happen, batteries are lasting a lot longer than they were expected to,” said de Meo at the launch of a new partnership with recycling expert SUEZ.

The goal of the new venture is to develop the “circular economy” and use more recycled materials in new car production, plus increase the usage of recycled parts as replacements in existing cars. It also aims to tighten up the collection and treatment of vehicles at the end of their life to reuse and recycle more components.

As well as being more environmentally friendly, the reusing, refurbishing, repairing and remanufacturing of replacement parts will, according to Renault, lead to lower costs for drivers of older cars, helping to extend the usable life of vehicles by making them cheaper to repair.

The tie-up with SUEZ is designed to help Renault to position itself among what it described as the “standard-setters in the automotive industry’s circular economy”. It sees the environmental expert take a 20 per cent stake in a company called The Future is Neutral, with Renault owning the other 80 per cent. The company is aiming to attract other carmakers, as well as equipment manufacturers, distributors, insurers and private customers.

