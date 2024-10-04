Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

EVs outlasting ICE cars says Renault boss

Electric car batteries are holding up very well against the test of time

By:Paul Barker
4 Oct 2024
Renault Zoe - front tracking

Electric vehicles will have greater long-term life than petrol or diesel models according to Renault, with the company’s CEO Luca de Meo saying batteries are proving to have more longevity than early predictions.

“EVs will last longer than ICE because there are fewer moving parts; contrary to what people thought would happen, batteries are lasting a lot longer than they were expected to,” said de Meo at the launch of a new partnership with recycling expert SUEZ. 

The goal of the new venture is to develop the “circular economy” and use more recycled materials in new car production, plus increase the usage of recycled parts as replacements in existing cars. It also aims to tighten up the collection and treatment of vehicles at the end of their life to reuse and recycle more components.

As well as being more environmentally friendly, the reusing, refurbishing, repairing and remanufacturing of replacement parts will, according to Renault, lead to lower costs for drivers of older cars, helping to extend the usable life of vehicles by making them cheaper to repair. 

The tie-up with SUEZ  is designed to help Renault to position itself among what it described as the “standard-setters in the automotive industry’s circular economy”. It sees the environmental expert take a 20 per cent stake in a company called The Future is Neutral, with Renault owning the other 80 per cent. The company is aiming to attract other carmakers, as well as equipment manufacturers, distributors, insurers and private customers. 

Low costs and even lower emissions! These are the cheapest electric cars on sale...

Paul Barker
Editor

As Editor, Paul’s job is to steer the talented group of people that work across Auto Express, Carbuyer and Driving Electric, and steer the titles to even bigger and better things by bringing the latest important stories to our readers. Paul has been writing about cars and the car industry since 2000, working for consumer and business magazines as well as freelancing for national newspapers, industry titles and a host of major publications.

