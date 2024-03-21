Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Cupra Formentor SUV to go electric in its next generation

Cupra’s CEO Wayne Griffiths has confirmed that the Formentor’s future will be electric

by: Alastair Crooks
21 Mar 2024
Cupra Formentor - front cornering

The Formentor SUV has been a smash hit for Cupra and now its future is assured with plans afoot to turn it into an EV by the end of the decade. The new Cupra Formentor will also utilise the latest technology available from the Volkwagen Group and become a crucial element of Cupra’s plans to sell cars in the US. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Speaking at SEAT’s annual media conference in Barcelona, CEO Wayne Griffiths revealed plans for an all-new Formentor. "There will be a new version of Formentor towards the end of the decade.” He also confirmed the Formentor EV would use a variant of the upcoming VW Group SSP architecture - designed to replace the current MEB platform found on the Cupra Born and various VW Group electric vehicles. “It wouldn't be on an existing platform, but on a version of SSP - that's the plan", said Griffiths. 

It’s no surprise that the Formentor has been given the green light to become an EV. It’s the most popular car from the Spanish firm by far with 120,000 sales in 2023 representing a 23 per cent year-on-year increase.

SSP (Scalable Systems Platform) is planned to enter the market from 2026, so the Cupra Formentor EV won’t be the first to utilise the new technology. Along with power increases, SSP is expected to cut charging times and boost range over equivalent MEB-based electric cars. 

During the conference, Griffiths also announced Cupra’s intentions to enter the US market by the end of the decade. The Formentor EV will be core to Cupra’s expansion, alongside a new EV according to Griffiths: "Electric Formentor and a larger electric SUV would make sense for the US market. It also makes sense to build them in the US." The SEAT CEO did raise his preference for the Formentor EV to be built at the firm’s Martorell plant in Spain however. 

Click here to discover the best electric SUVs on sale now...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best cars for £30,000 or less
Best cars for £30,000 or less - header image
Best cars & vans

Best cars for £30,000 or less

Got a budget of £30,000 to spend on a new car? You may want to check out these excellent used buys first
7 Mar 2024
Car Deal of the Day: sporty Cupra Formentor plug-in hybrid SUV from just £275 a month
Cupra Formentor - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: sporty Cupra Formentor plug-in hybrid SUV from just £275 a month

Offering decent performance and tax-busting efficiency, the Cupra Formentor PHEV SUV is our Deal of the Day for 28 February at £275 a month
28 Feb 2024
Top 10 best fast family cars 2024
Best fast family cars - February update
Best cars & vans

Top 10 best fast family cars 2024

Having a family shouldn't limit you to a boring hatchback or people carrier - here's our top 10 fast family cars
1 Feb 2024
Cupra Formentor review
Cupra Formentor - front tracking
In-depth reviews

Cupra Formentor review

The Cupra Formentor is a sporty coupe-SUV that has enough talent to mix it with more established, premium rivals
12 Dec 2023

Most Popular

Goodbye 40 TDI: Audi drops the numbered engine names that confused us all
Audi 40 TDI badge
News

Goodbye 40 TDI: Audi drops the numbered engine names that confused us all

Audi is set to remove the powertrain naming strategy from the back of its cars
18 Mar 2024
New MG3 Hybrid+ goes on sale as the UK's cheapest full hybrid car
MG3 Hybrid+ - front 3/4 static
News

New MG3 Hybrid+ goes on sale as the UK's cheapest full hybrid car

Despite featuring a full-hybrid powertrain and long kit list, the all-new MG3 manages to undercut Vauxhall Corsa
18 Mar 2024
“MG is easily outselling Jaguar, Land Rover and Bentley combined”
Opinion - MG4
Opinion

“MG is easily outselling Jaguar, Land Rover and Bentley combined”

The wave of Chinese cars has arrived in the UK, and Mike Rutherford thinks it’s not about to stop any time soon
17 Mar 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content