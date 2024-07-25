New 2024 Cupra Leon hot hatch goes on sale in UK

The new Cupra Leon is now on sale in the UK, with prices starting from £31,090 for the entry-level V1 hatchback, extending right up to £50,975 for the top-spec VZ3 estate with 328bhp. The refreshed models are available to order now alongside the new Cupra Formentor, which has seen a similar collection of upgrades.

Both hatchback and estate will be available in six different trim levels, with a special seventh First Edition version available for a limited time from launch. Within each of those trims is a different selection of engines made up from a total of six power options across the range. All this creates a varied overall range of up to 16 different models each for the hatchback and estate - 32 different Cupra Leons in total.

V1, V2 and V3 models open the range, and are available with a 148bhp 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. Option the seven-speed DSG and you’ll also pick up a 48V mild-hybrid system for an extra £1,875. A 200bhp e-hybrid model with a plug-in powertrain then sits above for an extra £5,975.

VZ1, VZ2 and VZ3 trims are up next and come with similar levels of equipment to the models above but more potent powertrains. These include a 268bhp version of the same plug-in hybrid powertrain, or a 296bhp four-cylinder petrol without hybrid assistance that’s mated exclusively to a seven-speed DSG gearbox and front-wheel drive. VZ1 models fitted with the PHEV powertrain start from £42,075, or £41,465 for the 296bhp petrol.

Cupra Leon Estate models feature the same spread of trims and engines, but swap out the 296bhp four-cylinder engine option for an even more powerful 328bhp turbocharged four with all-wheel drive. This also includes the clever ‘Torque Splitter’ as found on related models like the Audi RS 3 and VW Golf R, and should make the top-spec estate the most dynamic of all Leons to drive.

All models are well equipped as standard with Cupra’s updated 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, LED headlights and either 18- or 19-inch alloy wheels. But it’s the VZ3 that takes spec levels up and over the previous generation thanks to high-end elements like hard-backed bucket seats, big Akebono brakes and Matrix LED headlights.

The Cupra Leon First Edition model is only available with the 268bhp plug-in powertrain and comes with a range of bespoke styling additions, it costs £1,025 more than an equivalent VZ3.

