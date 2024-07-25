Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
New 2024 Cupra Leon hot hatch goes on sale in UK

Cupra’s heavily revised Leon comes with more kit, but at a higher price

by: Jordan Katsianis
25 Jul 2024
The new Cupra Leon is now on sale in the UK, with prices starting from £31,090 for the entry-level V1 hatchback, extending right up to £50,975 for the top-spec VZ3 estate with 328bhp. The refreshed models are available to order now alongside the new Cupra Formentor, which has seen a similar collection of upgrades. 

Both hatchback and estate will be available in six different trim levels, with a special seventh First Edition version available for a limited time from launch. Within each of those trims is a different selection of engines made up from a total of six power options across the range. All this creates a varied overall range of up to 16 different models each for the hatchback and estate - 32 different Cupra Leons in total. 

V1, V2 and V3 models open the range, and are available with a 148bhp 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. Option the seven-speed DSG and you’ll also pick up a 48V mild-hybrid system for an extra £1,875. A 200bhp e-hybrid model with a plug-in powertrain then sits above for an extra £5,975. 

VZ1, VZ2 and VZ3 trims are up next and come with similar levels of equipment to the models above but more potent powertrains. These include a 268bhp version of the same plug-in hybrid powertrain, or a 296bhp four-cylinder petrol without hybrid assistance that’s mated exclusively to a seven-speed DSG gearbox and front-wheel drive. VZ1 models fitted with the PHEV powertrain start from £42,075, or £41,465 for the 296bhp petrol.

Cupra Leon Estate models feature the same spread of trims and engines, but swap out the 296bhp four-cylinder engine option for an even more powerful 328bhp turbocharged four with all-wheel drive. This also includes the clever ‘Torque Splitter’ as found on related models like the Audi RS 3 and VW Golf R, and should make the top-spec estate the most dynamic of all Leons to drive. 

Cupra Leon 2024 facelift rear

All models are well equipped as standard with Cupra’s updated 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, LED headlights and either 18- or 19-inch alloy wheels. But it’s the VZ3 that takes spec levels up and over the previous generation thanks to high-end elements like hard-backed bucket seats, big Akebono brakes and Matrix LED headlights. 

The Cupra Leon First Edition model is only available with the 268bhp plug-in powertrain and comes with a range of bespoke styling additions, it costs £1,025 more than an equivalent VZ3.  

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

