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New Cupra Raval reveal days away as EV prepares to take on the supermini elite

Undisguised spy pictures have shown us what the Cupra Raval will look like, with full reveal just around the corner

By:Richard Ingram
31 Mar 2026
Cupra Raval teaser ahead of reveal17

The Cupra Raval electric supermini will be revealed in full at 08:30 BST on 9 April, the maker has confirmed. The model, which Cupra claims is “set to mark a turning point in the brand’s electric strategy”, will go on sale in the autumn.

Cupra’s new small electric car will be the first in a wave of affordable electric models – including the Volkswagen ID. Polo and ID. Cross and Skoda Epiq – due from the Volkswagen Group in the coming months. 

We’ve already driven a prototype of the new Cupra Raval, but recently, our spy photographers caught a completely uncamouflaged example of the car at the tail-end of the winter-testing season, giving us a pretty decent idea of the supermini’s proportions and sporty design. 

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Without its shape-shifting cladding, the Raval’s sporty shape is on full display here, with the angular lighting and aggressive bumpers in evidence. The nose, with its triangular headlights and large lower grille opening, looks a little less aggressive than the Urban Rebel Concept that the Raval design is based on. The smooth surfacing and flush door handles remain from the show car, however. 

The white car in these pictures looks to be of a lower specification, with fairly standard LED headlights and relatively small wheels. Look closely at the grey car, though, and you’ll see a more complex set-up that does without a single, main LED beam. Instead, the main beams look to be made up from a collection of small light points, allowing the bulk of the headlight to be taken up with the expressive new daytime running light arrangement. 

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Both of the models pictured feature a heavily sculpted tailgate at the rear, with full-width lighting structures and an illuminated badge, as we’ve become accustomed to in other new Cupra models. However, while the lights are distinctive, the aggressive lower bumper and its contrasting diffuser-like elements help hide the car’s relative height, which is quite tall considering its placement in the supermini-sized B-segment. 

What else do we know about the Cupra Raval?

Cupra Raval - front 3/4 grey17

Cupra is pitching its Raval as a sportier take on the Volkswagen Group’s new small electric hatch formula. Cupra will reveal the production car’s final design on 9 April, with UK deliveries set for the autumn.

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Named after one of Barcelona’s grungy nightlife quarters, the 4m-long five-door hatchback packs lowered sports suspension and direct steering compared to the technically similar Volkswagen ID. Polo, although the pair will share the vast majority of their technical components. 

The Raval will be launched with the option of a top-spec VZ Extreme model, with more power from the electric motor and elements such as a limited-slip differential. The Cupra’s recipe will be shared with VW’s ID. Polo GTI too, if you fancy a more sober-looking warm electric hatch.  

What about the batteries?

Cupra’s Raval electric hatchback, and its VW and Skoda-badged cousins, will source their batteries from a brand new assembly line in Barcelona, Spain.

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The battery unit, a bolt-on to SEAT’s long-standing Martorell factory and HQ, will ultimately be able to produce up to 300,000 battery packs a year.

Cupra has revealed the range and power outputs for its two Raval launch models. The base Raval Dynamic will have a 208bhp e-motor spinning the front wheels, and is claimed to travel up to 280 miles between charges. The Dynamic Plus has the same output and range.

Volkswagen Group battery plant in Martorell = production line 17

The launch flagship is the VZ Extreme, which boosts power to 223bhp but with a trade-off: max range dips to a still respectable 249 miles. These mid to high-spec launch cars will all have NMC (nickel-manganese-cobalt) batteries: lower power models with cheaper lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) batteries will follow, enabling Cupra to hit its entry-level price of around £25,000. 

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Spain will be the Volkswagen Group’s production hub for its entire family of affordable EVs, across three brands and all based on the new MEB+ electric car chassis. The Martotell assembly line will produce both NMC and LFP battery packs, which travel along a 600-metre bridge to the neighbouring factory to slot into the Raval and ID. Polo. 

VW is setting up a separate battery supply to feed the Navarra plant in northern Spain, where the Skoda Epiq baby SUV and its Volkswagen sister model – the VW ID. Cross – will be bolted together.

New battery technology

The battery assembly line introduces two advances for the Volkswagen Group. Workers are bolting together lithium-iron phosphate cells – popularised by Chinese car maker BYD – which are cheaper than the Nickel-Manganese-Cobalt chemistries VW’s ID cars have used until now. The facility will manufacture both LFP and NMC, sharing a uniform rectangular design for flexible manufacturing. 

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The other advance is the battery’s ‘cell-to-pack’ design. This eliminates some of the framework previously holding cells in place, cutting weight and cost. This allows car makers to cram more cells into the pack to boost range, a critical factor for small cars with a relatively limited space between the wheels for stowing the battery.

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The opening ceremony was led by SEAT-Cupra CEO Markus Haupt and the chairman of Volkswagen’s core brand group (VW, Skoda and SEAT) Thomas Schäfer. He noted that the battery centre had been green-lit four years ago; assembly took two years and cost 300 million Euros. The 64,000 square-metre facility will assemble a battery every 45 seconds, for a maximum capacity of 1,200 systems per day and 300,000 over an entire year – when demand has ramped up to meet the maximum capacity.

Cupra Raval - rear 3/4 grey17

Making batteries is a very energy intensive process, more so than making combustion engines, though EVs pay back their carbon debt with zero-emission running. SEAT hopes to mitigate 70 per cent of the energy for this part of the battery assembly process with 11,000 solar roof panels – fine in Barcelona, less so in Bolton. Water needs are partly met by a rain collection system with the capacity of three Olympic swimming pools: fine in Bolton, less so in Barcelona. 

“The inauguration of this battery system assembly plant is a turning point in the history of SEAT and Cupra,” Haupt said. “We are ready to produce 100 per cent electric ‘made in Spain’ cars that will make electric mobility accessible across Europe.

“We are proud to be leading the ‘Electric Urban Car’ project for the Volkswagen Group and to produce two of the models that will change the rules of the electrification game – starting with the Cupra Raval,” he added.

The Martotell battery assembly line is part of a 10 billion-Euro investment in Spanish electrification from VW and its partners. Just under a third of that sum has been pumped into Martorell, transforming it into a flexible production hub that can manufacture electric, hybrid and combustion models. 

Martorell is VW’s third biggest European plant, churning out up to 600,000 cars a year, including the SEAT Ibiza and Arona as well as the Raval. That’s a quarter of Spain’s entire vehicle output.

Can’t wait for a Cupra Raval? Check out our tempting deals on a SEAT Ibiza...

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Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

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