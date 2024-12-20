The Cupra Raval electric supermini will be revealed in full at 08:30 BST on 9 April, the maker has confirmed. The model, which Cupra claims is “set to mark a turning point in the brand’s electric strategy”, will go on sale in the autumn.

Cupra’s new small electric car will be the first in a wave of affordable electric models – including the Volkswagen ID. Polo and ID. Cross and Skoda Epiq – due from the Volkswagen Group in the coming months.

We’ve already driven a prototype of the new Cupra Raval, but recently, our spy photographers caught a completely uncamouflaged example of the car at the tail-end of the winter-testing season, giving us a pretty decent idea of the supermini’s proportions and sporty design.

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Without its shape-shifting cladding, the Raval’s sporty shape is on full display here, with the angular lighting and aggressive bumpers in evidence. The nose, with its triangular headlights and large lower grille opening, looks a little less aggressive than the Urban Rebel Concept that the Raval design is based on. The smooth surfacing and flush door handles remain from the show car, however.

The white car in these pictures looks to be of a lower specification, with fairly standard LED headlights and relatively small wheels. Look closely at the grey car, though, and you’ll see a more complex set-up that does without a single, main LED beam. Instead, the main beams look to be made up from a collection of small light points, allowing the bulk of the headlight to be taken up with the expressive new daytime running light arrangement.