Car Deal of the Day: Cupra Terramar is truly terrific at just £204 a month

The Cupra Terramar just keeps on getting cheaper. It’s our Deal of the Day for September 30

By:Shane Wilkinson
30 Sep 2025
Cupra Terramar - front full width
  • Upmarket design
  • Spacious, plush interior
  • Just £204 a month 

We only featured the Cupra Terramar as our Deal of the Day at the start of this month but prices have fallen even further, making it the cheapest Cupra SUV available. 

Now, you can take the keys for just £203.85 through the Auto Express Buy A Car service. That’s over £20 cheaper than the smaller (and much older) Cupra Ateca, and the lowest price we've ever seen for Cupra's newest petrol SUV.   

This deal from Leasing Options requires a £2,796.19 initial payment, and while mileage is limited to 5,000 a year, this can be bumped up to 8,000 for £24 extra a month.      

At this price, don't go expecting a high ranking version. This deal is for the entry-level V1 eTSI, but even then there are goodies galore. Cupra throws in sports seats, a 12.9-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a rear-view camera, and a set of 18-inch alloys. 

Cupra Terramar - dashboard

Under the bonnet lies one of Volkswagen Group's 1.5-litre mild-hybrid engines. It's a great performer, packing 148bhp, yet still manages to return a claimed 47.1mpg on the combined cycle. The engine is mated to a slick shifting DSG automatic gearbox

Cupra loves to give its cars a bold, premium look and feel, and the Terramar is no exception. The interior is teeming with high quality plastics and Cupra's signature copper trim; it's pretty spacious, too, and versatile, thanks to sliding rear seats and a 630-litre boot. 

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Cupra Terramar leasing offers from leading providers on our Cupra Terramar page.

Check out the Cupra Terramar deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here

Shane Wilkinson

Shane is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2021, he worked as a radio producer and presenter for outlets such as the BBC.

