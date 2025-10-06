Dacia Sandero supermini gets hybrid power as part of 2026 update
New engines, a facial nip-and-tuck and fancier interior due at Christmas
The Dacia Sandero supermini and more rugged Dacia Sandero Stepway spin-off are being upgraded with hybrid power, a minor facelift and new safety features.
It’s part of a drive to help the model remain Europe’s best-selling car, which racked up 309,000 registrations in 2024. Dacia’s entry-level combustion car makes less of an impact in the UK, ranking thirteenth on retail sales – and part of the problem is a lack of electrified engines.
So Dacia is electrifying the Stepway with the Hybrid 155 drivetrain from the Bigster 4x4. This combines a 109hp 1.8-litre four-pot with a 50hp electric motor and an electric starter/generator, together kicking out 170Nm of torque.
It’s an upgraded version of the hybrid system in the Jogger, where it pulls away in EV mode, runs on pure electric in urban areas up to 80 per cent of the time and returns up to 58mpg.
While it arrives first in the Stepway, electrification will also filter through to the Sandero hatch in short order. “In 2026, all Dacia’s models will offer a hybrid powertrain,” says sales and marketing boss Frank Marotte. Dacia is refusing to confirm whether the Hybrid 155, or another smaller-displacement hybrid available through Renault’s Horse powertrain supplier, will be the one.
The Sandero’s base petrol engine – a 90hp 999cc turbo – also gets a makeover, squeezing another 10hp out of its three cylinders for 100hp in total. But in a cause for sibling envy, this Tce 100 is not as punchy as the 110hp Stepway’s three-pot. Both engines are coupled to a six-speed manual transmission, an extra gear over the outgoing base Sandero.
New headlamps, new grille
The revisions aren’t limited to what’s under the bonnet: the nose is having a spruce-up too. The Sandro and Stepway get what Dacia calls an “inverted T-shape” front and rear light signature, but to us looks like wobbly line graphics from a seventies arcade game. That’s mirrored by the square pixels in the thinner front grille; new bumpers also feature.
The jacked-up, roof bar-equipped Stepway also gets body protection made from a new material, the Dacia-developed ‘Starkle’, which uses 20 per cent recycled plastic and can be reformed at the end of life. There’s also a matt black strip connecting the rear lamps, to boost differentiation between the two Sandero variants at the rear.
New wheel designs and a shark-fin antenna (from Expression trim) complete the exterior tweaks.
Inside the new Dacia Sandero and Stepway
A new, more ergonomic steering wheel, revised air-vent design (that ‘inverted T’ again, here resembling three-quarters of a crosshair) and eye-catching new materials refresh the cockpit.
More durable fabrics clothe the seats, dashboard and doors, including new black cloth seats for the Sandero, or with a light blue finish in the Stepway. Upgrading to the Journey trim (for around £1,000) adds blue denim upholstery, while top-spec Extreme’s lining is synthetic for extra resilience and comes with rubber door mats to reflect its more rugged positioning.
The Sandero siblings come with three multimedia options. Base Essential buyers put their smartphone in the central dashboard holder, using Dacia’s updated apps for media consumption or navigation tips, with steering wheel controls integrated for key functions such as answering the phone or shuffling to a new track.
All other trim levels get a new multimedia interface on a 10-inch touchscreen, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The top multimedia system is Media Nav Live with connected navigation and a six-speaker Arkamys surround-sound system. A wireless charging pad is also available for the first time.
More safety kit and on-sale dates
Dacia has also boosted the Sandero and Stepway’s standard safety systems, to meet the European GSR2 requirement. Automatic emergency braking with the ability to see pedestrians and two-wheelers, plus driver-attention monitoring, are now fitted. These can be toggled to a driver’s preferences via a single button. Automatic high beam is also added.
The revised Sandero and Stepway will arrive in UK dealers just before Christmas, with deliveries starting early in the new year. The Sandero Stepway hybrid won’t enter production until autumn 2026, however.
