The Dacia Sandero supermini and more rugged Dacia Sandero Stepway spin-off are being upgraded with hybrid power, a minor facelift and new safety features.

It’s part of a drive to help the model remain Europe’s best-selling car, which racked up 309,000 registrations in 2024. Dacia’s entry-level combustion car makes less of an impact in the UK, ranking thirteenth on retail sales – and part of the problem is a lack of electrified engines.

So Dacia is electrifying the Stepway with the Hybrid 155 drivetrain from the Bigster 4x4. This combines a 109hp 1.8-litre four-pot with a 50hp electric motor and an electric starter/generator, together kicking out 170Nm of torque.

Advertisement - Article continues below

It’s an upgraded version of the hybrid system in the Jogger, where it pulls away in EV mode, runs on pure electric in urban areas up to 80 per cent of the time and returns up to 58mpg.

While it arrives first in the Stepway, electrification will also filter through to the Sandero hatch in short order. “In 2026, all Dacia’s models will offer a hybrid powertrain,” says sales and marketing boss Frank Marotte. Dacia is refusing to confirm whether the Hybrid 155, or another smaller-displacement hybrid available through Renault’s Horse powertrain supplier, will be the one.