News

New DS flagship SUV seen strutting its stuff for the first time

The coupe-SUV will get the latest in Stellantis group technology

by: Alastair Crooks
9 Feb 2024
DS flagship EV - front4

With a focus on French luxury, the DS brand is aimed squarely at the likes of Audi, BMW and Mercedes in the premium car market. Its latest offering could really give the Germans something to worry about given that it’ll be positioned as the flagship DS and equipped with the best tech the Stellantis group has to offer. 

DS has pointed towards a future all-electric, coupe-SUV range-topper before when it revealed the Aero Sport Lounge concept back in 2020. While the new production model will be toned down visually from that concept, it’ll still sport the intricate DS design language and a bold shape. 

From these spy pictures we can clearly see that it’ll have a coupe-SUV bodystyle, not too dissimilar from that of the Citroen e-C4 X. Despite the camouflage we can spot the thin LED headlights and not much of a grille to speak of - just a small opening low in the front bumper. 

The side profile of the DS shows how rakish the rear is and there are quite thin rear lights either side of a central brake light integrated into the boot lid. 

The funky wheel design looks to have been taken directly from the new Peugeot E-3008, but that should be no surprise given that the flagship DS is expected to sit on the same STLA Medium platform as its Peugeot sibling.

DS flagship EV - rear4

The same 73kWh battery from the E-3008 could be used for the DS, with range potentially rising over the Peugeot’s 326-mile maximum due to the DS’ slipperier coupe shape. The platform will cater for a 98kWh battery and given the model’s position as the flagship DS, it’s possible it will only be offered with this unit for a range of around 435 miles and a greater premium appeal. Power will come from a 207bhp single-motor or a 315bhp dual-motor set up. 

While the STLA Medium architecture can allow for internal-combustion engines, DS announced in 2021 that it will only launch all-electric new cars from 2024 onwards. This new flagship will be fully unveiled in Q3 of 2024 and pricing will sit near to that of the current range-topping DS, the DS 9, at around £55,000.

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

