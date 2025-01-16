DS No4 getting ready to replace DS 4 this year

DS unveiled the new No8 EV flagship a few weeks ago, giving us a clearer view of the premium French brand’s aspirations. We wondered what the knock-on effects would be for the rest of the range – and now we’ve been given a big hint, thanks to fresh spy shots of the DS No4.

While it looks like a camouflaged version of the current DS 4, this mid-life refresh is set to introduce a new No4 name to DS’ upmarket crossover to align with the No8. This naming strategy will extend beyond the No8 and No4 in the near future with the DS 7 becoming No7 and the DS 3 being revamped as the No3.

From these images, it’s clear that the No4 will retain the same front-end arrangement as the outgoing DS 4 – which is conveniently parked next to the updated model here. The camouflage suggests some minor tweaks for the front bumper.

Around to the side there’s more camouflage, so we expect to see a redesign of the DS 4’s side skirts for the No4. To the rear we can just about spot a new light design, but the bumper remains unchanged.

The No4 will again sit on Stellantis’ EMP2 platform (which was actually developed by PSA Group, prior to it becoming part of Stellantis). The platform caters for all-electric power, as seen on the Vauxhall Astra Electric and Citroen e-C4, so there’s potential for an EV variant of the No4 – which would almost certainly receive a 54kWh battery and a range of around 250 miles.

The DS 4 came with a selection of PureTech petrol engines, and as a plug-in hybrid and a diesel. We don’t expect the diesel to continue, and this No4 test model features an eDCT designation, suggesting it is likely to be a 1.2-litre PureTech petrol with hybrid power.

We’ve not caught a glimpse of the No4’s interior just yet, although it’s likely to be influenced to some extent by the newer No8. Elements such as the No8’s wild four-spoke X-shaped wheel, centre-console ambient lighting and a new infotainment system could feature– although DS might want to reserve the new 16-inch widescreen display for its No8 flagship.

Given this is our first look at the new No4, a full launch isn’t expected until summer, when it’ll likely receive a mild price increase over the current DS 4, which starts at £33,750.

