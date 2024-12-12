New DS No7 SUV due in 2025 with focus on comfort and efficiency

Performance will also be in the same ballpark as the No8, which offers 227bhp in entry-level 74kWh battery form or up to 350bhp in the High Range 97.2kWh battery 4x4 models, yielding a 0-62mph time of 5.4 seconds.

Intriguingly, DS is also leaving the door open to eventual petrol powertrains in the No7, as the rate of electric car uptake in Europe continues to trail expectations. Métroz explained that a new mild hybrid powertrain is being considered for the DS No7 and future new models.

He said: “I remember three or four years ago Stellantis said it will be only BEV in a few years for all the brands. Now, we don’t know. We have BEV, but we are looking to introduce a MHEV mild hybrid for the new generation of DS.

“If we want, we can do it very quickly without expense because of STLA M. We can save all the design, we only have to change the front bumper for the ICE cooling system. It’s not planned for No8 at the moment, but that could change and maybe the company could decide to do it, you know, in 2025.”

After the new DS No7 emerges in 2025, DS will turn its attention to replacing the other models in its range. The process will start with the DS No3 and then the DS No4. Executives would not be drawn on the possibility of a new DS No9 luxury car based on the elegantly retro DS SM Tribute concept shown in September 2024, but it’s clear DS has a packed schedule of new car launches until at least 2027 as it renews its efforts to become an established premium brand player.

