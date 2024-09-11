New DS SM Tribute is a 21st Century Citroen SM
The DS SM Tribute celebrates a decade of the French premium car maker
In Citroen’s illustrious and long history there are a few notable times when the company dug into its reserves of Gallic flair and pulled out an icon - the Citroen SM from 1970 was one of those times and now there’s a new hommage to the original in the shape of the DS SM Tribute.
Built to celebrate 10 years since DS branched off from Citroen to become its own marque, the SM Tribute was penned by the DS Design Studio Paris team. It’s only a concept car, but the DS SM Tribute was created under the brief of reinterpreting the iconic SM for today.
There’s even a suggestion the SM Tribute will influence future DS offerings with Thierry Metroz, DS Automobiles Design Director, stating: "we are working on the genes of our iconic models to fuel our research into the shape of future models that will come along at the end of the decade.”
The idea of a new flagship from DS was hinted at by the French firm’s boss, Olivier François exclusively to Auto Express earlier this year and it would be a position this SM Tribute would seem to fill neatly should it find its way into production.
DS says the design team worked “as if SM had continued to develop over the past five decades”. The similarities between the two cars are immediately obvious with Robert Opron’s original sleek, aerodynamic styling being carried over, but the overall proportions are also not far off, despite the new car being 3cm longer and 2cm taller. The SM Tribute is 14cm wider and sits 3.5cm lower to the ground than the old car, however.
One of the many visual characteristics that helped the original SM stand out was the integration of the headlights and number plate into a glass area where you’d typically find an upper grille. The new SM Tribute has a 3D screen in the nose that can light up the middle section - flanked by three individual lights (the same number as on the SM, although these are now daytime running lights). The suitably 1970s beige paint is contrasted with the black found on the bonnet.
Down the side we can see 22-inch wheels, or at least part of them because the SM Tribute, of course, sports a set of removable fairings on the rear wheels - reminiscent of the original. The bodywork also tapers to the rear wheel for that same teardrop shape.
The interior has been given a mix of 1970s design and modern-day technology. There are oval shapes for the instruments and the screen is displayed through a curved ‘screen console’ which DS claims is “more immersive while being less restrictive for the driver and occupants”.
The DS SM Tribute will be on display at the tenth anniversary of the Concours d'Elegance of Chantilly Arts & Elegance on 15 September.
Would you like to see the DS SM Tribute make production? Let us know your thoughts in the commentrs section...