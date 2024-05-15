Ooh la la: new DS flagship to get inspiration from world’s coolest car

French premium brand DS is considering plans to reinvent itself by launching a radical new luxury saloon, Auto Express can reveal. Speaking exclusively to us, DS boss Olivier François revealed that an aero-focused homage to the iconic sixties Citroen DS, could be in the pipeline.

Despite sitting at the top of a Stellantis family that includes Vauxhall, Peugeot, Citroen, Alfa Romeo and Jeep, DS has struggled to gain a foothold in the premium segment. It has found itself fighting an unrelenting onslaught of new or revised models from established German brands such as BMW, Mercedes and Audi, as well Tesla and a resurgent Volvo.

However, DS has built a distinct line-up that shares little with its more mainstream siblings, bar its platform and powertrain tech. “DS is going electric,” François told us. “I think that’s a good time for DS because we are the only new brand with a legacy. Not a legacy with a DNA, but with a pedigree. That’s very interesting. We can make a difference.”

François thinks he can put more clear air between Citroen and DS by leaning on his company’s rich history and heritage. Our exclusive image shows how a future DS flagship could look, using a similar swept-back style to its famous predecessor but modernised for the electric age.