Chinese cars now beat mainstream models on depreciation, just about

It looks like there’s another reason to buy a Chinese car beyond the low prices and high equipment levels. On average, they will hold their value slightly better than models from established non-Chinese brands, too.



New data analysis from Auto Express, using new car residual value predictions from CDL Vehicle Information Services, has calculated the average retained value of Chinese cars compared to those from other manufacturers.

The results show that after three years and 36,000 miles, models from Chinese manufacturers come out fractionally on top with a 46.16 per cent average residual value, as opposed to exactly 46% per cent for non-Chinese brands.

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The tiny 0.16 per cent difference between the Chinese and non-Chinese brands might seem insignificant, but it speaks to the growing acceptance of Chinese models by buyers and the car market as a whole.

This strong depreciation performance is in part being driven by the sharp value proposition the new Chinese manufacturers such as BYD, Jaecoo, Omoda and Chery are typically making to UK buyers. The relatively low prices and generous specifications are leading market experts to predict that values for these cars won’t have as far to fall when they hit the used car market after three years. The variation is slight, but the data should serve to further ease consumer concerns over any potential sting in the tail of a decision to buy a Chinese car.

Chinese car values by market sector

In the interests of fairness, the analysis excludes cars in market sectors where Chinese brands are not currently active or where no data is yet available for Chinese entrants. It also differentiates between domestic Chinese car brands and brands that are now under Chinese ownership, such as MG, Volvo, Lotus, Smart and Polestar. It still covers the majority of the UK car market, with SUVs, superminis and models in the lower and upper medium car sectors all factored in.