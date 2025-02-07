Ferrari 296 Versione Speciale could add some F80-inspired tweaks

It’s hard to believe that the 296 supercar celebrates its fourth birthday in 2025, given it’s still one of the best Ferraris you can buy. Like many of its mid-engined V8 predecessors though, the 296 will be improved upon during its lifespan and here we have our first look at the updated ‘entry-level’ Ferrari supercar.

Like the 488, 458 and indeed the 430 and 360, the new variant of the 296 GTB will almost certainly get a performance boost. The existing 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 will remain - as will its hybrid supplement, which is enough for a combined total of 819bhp and 740Nm of torque. That engine, which launched in the 296 and produces 654bhp by itself, received further fettling with the 296 Challenge race car, the Le Mans-winning 499P and even the latest F80 hypercar – where it produces 888bhp. Anything up to that number will be possible, then.

In typical Ferrari form, the camouflage of this test car doesn’t reveal much – although we can see there’s no fixed rear wing. Instead, Ferrari will continue to employ an active rear spoiler for this hot 296 which produces 100kg all on its own. With the Assetto Fiorano package, the 296 GTB can generate up to 360kg of downforce at 155mph – although we expect even more fierce aerodynamic upgrades to the new car.

While the camouflage keeps the bodywork hidden, we can expect to see revised bumpers front and rear, possibly even replicating the designs seen on the newer 12Cilindri and the F80 with a contrasting black line on the front. Alongside what we presume will be a reshaped diffuser, there’s a new exhaust trim on this test car that’s simpler than the current 296’s and more akin to the F80’s.

As for the car’s name, that’s under wraps too – until its unveiling towards the end of the year it’ll receive the ‘Versione Speciale’ designation.

