The moment that many thought and some hoped would never come has finally arrived. This is the first-ever fully-electric Ferrari – the all-new Luce – and it is almost guaranteed to be the most-talked about car of 2026.

Ferrari took an unconventional approach to designing the Luce, by which we mean its in-house team, led by chief designer Flavio Manzoni, wasn’t responsible for it. Instead, both the styling and interior were entrusted to LoveFrom – a creative collective co-founded by Sir Jony Ive (the man who designed the iPhone), and Marc Newson.

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These are arguably two of the most influential industrial designers of all time and have probably designed something in your house, if not in your hand right now. However neither of them have ever designed a car, until now.

Ferrari wanted something radical and unique for the Luce to attract new customers to the brand, and LoveForm brought a fresh perspective that resulted in a totally new design language. It says “the designers were given the freedom to conceive a disruptive yet coherent form”. The guiding principle was apparently ‘simplification’, “with styling cues that recall closed forms and smooth, pure shapes.”

The Luce is the first four-door, five-seater in the company’s history but, crucially, it’s not an SUV like the Ferrari Purosangue. The new EV stands at 1,544mm tall and measures 5,026mm from nose to tail, meaning it’s much lower and longer than its V12-powered stablemate.